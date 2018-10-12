Pizza museum pop-up opens in Los Angeles
Pizza lovers, rejoice! There’s finally a space for you to express your love of pizza, and it doesn’t involve your fridge or even a restaurant. This place puts pizza at the forefront in a whole new way: a pop-up museum devoted entirely to honoring pizza.
At The Pizza Experience, every surface pays homage to the perfectly cripsy crust, cheese and toppings that make pizza a thing to be marveled. There are entire rooms dedicated to pizza including a Pizza Night Club room, a Pizza Heaven room, a Pizza Fitness Center and more, according to The Pizza Experience’s official website.
It turns out, it all happened because of a dare between husband and wife.
“The way that we came up with this concept is actually a little funny,” Robin Boytos, CEO and founder of The Pizza Experience, told “Good Morning America.” “My husband loves pizza, and we made a bet if you could eat one forever food for every single meal for the rest of your life what would it be?”
She then challenged her husband to eat only that food. The food he was stuck eating was — you guessed it — pizza.
Surprisingly, he wound up making it 45 days eating only pizza, and he actually lost weight. He went on to write a book about it, and when it came time to market the book, the couple knew exactly what they had to do.
“I was, like ‘how are we going to sell this book? Let’s put it in the gift shop of a pizza museum,'” Boytos told “Good Morning America.” “And [now] we have a pizza museum, that’s how it came to life.”
Pretty crazy, huh?
It’s insane to see what a love of pizza led this couple to dream up. A look at some of what the museum has to offer is available on Instagram. Be warned — this will make you crave a slice:
There’s a Pizza Bedroom where you can catch some ZZZZs. More like piZZZZZa, that is:
Room reveal: pizza bedroom! Lounge around in our pizza decor for the ultimate multi sensory experience at #ThePizzaExperience Tickets on sale now. Link in bio. #pizza #pizza # #losangeles #lalaland #lafoodie #laart #losangelesart #museum #instafood #pasadena #instalosangeles #losangeleseats #losangelesevents #laevents #pizzalover
The Pizza Gallery room combines your love of art and of course, pizza:
Room Reveal Wednesday! A piece from our Hall of Pizza to whet your appetite. This is just a small taste of what we’re cooking for our immersive, multisensory pop-up museum dedicated to the love of pizza. We’ll be revealing a room every Wednesday until we open on October 1 Tickets on sale now. Link in bio! #pizza #art #statue #foodie #lafoodie #pizzalover #museum #thepizzaexperience #losangeles #lalaland #losangelesgrammers #losangelesart #instagood #instaart #instapic #instagram #foodporn #foodiegram #experience #instafood #instaphoto #love #reveal #roomrevealwednesday #thedodo
The Fitness Center will have you working out for pizza. It’s a great post-workout meal, after all:
Room reveal Wednesday. If your idea of fitness is fitness whole pizza in your mouth, we’ve got a room for you! The Pizza Experience is an immersive, multisensory pop up museum experience with room after room of interactive and imaginative art installations all for the love of pizza. Reach for your goals and get your tickets today! Link in bio. #pizza #museum #thepizzaexperience #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fit #fitspo #fitfam #fitnessjourney #exercise #pizzalover #instapic #instaphoto #instagood #experiential #art #losangeles #la #lafoodie #losangelesart #love #iifym #foodie #gains #instafood #foodphotography #eat #fuel #instapic #pasadena
This DJ booth takes the idea of a pizza party to a whole new level:
A pizza party without a DJ isn’t a party at all! Step into the DJ booth and scratch along to the Pizza Anthem in our Pizza Nightclub – if it’s not the first pizza themed silent disco on earth, it’s definitely the pizza-est! The Pizza Experience is a multi-sensory interactive pop up exhibition that lets you interact with pizza in ways you’ve never imagined! Doors open in 5 days. Tickets on sale now. Link in bio. #pizza #dj #disco #discjockey #djs #nightclub #club #clubbing #turntable #aesthetic #aesthetics #boomerang #music #musically #museum #thepizzaexperience #scratch #insta #instagood #instagram #instapic #pics
A bathtub full of pizza? This is a thing of dreams:
It’s national cheese pizza day. We’re not saying go out and take a bath in cheese pizza but, we know a place… The Pizza Experience is an immersive, interactive, multi-sensory pop up museum where your cheesiest pizza dreams are reality. Tickets on sale now – link in bio #pizza #nationalcheesepizzaday #cheese #cheesepizza #extra #love #art #losangeles #food #foodart #foodporn #lafoodie #foodie #pizzalover #laart #losangelesart #artistsoninstagram #artist #instagood #instapic #instaart #museum #experience #pasadena #bath #surrealism
This pop-up museum will be available in L.A. through January, and then it heads to Chicago in spring 2019. If you don’t live in those areas, you may want to plan a trip — for pizza, it’s totally worth it! (Additionally, an unrelated pop-up Museum of Pizza is opening in New York City this month.) Tickets are $30 apiece and can be purchased on The Pizza Experience website.
