Pioneer Woman collection is on sale at Walmart

She already had slow cookers and a bedding collection at Walmart. But Ree Drummond, the star of the Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman,” just released her spring line at the store, and let’s just say—you’re going to need to make room on your calendar for a shopping trip.

From glassware and tableware to utensils and even pots and pans, the entire collection is full of spring must-haves. Most of the products have floral designs, perfect for the season, and for adding a pop of color to any meal.

Take a look at some of the adorable items you can add to your kitchen:

Melody 8.75-Inch Salad Plate

This bright red salad plate features a scalloped design around the edges and a bright bouquet of flowers in the center. It’s sold in stores and online, and is seriously affordable at only $4.38. You can also get a four-pack of the plates for $17.

Walmart

Luster Glaze 12.5-oz Pink Pearlized Goblet

Check out this gorgeous pearlized goblet! It features a luster finish and is available in blue, pink and green. It’s sold in stores only for just $4.92. Hurry, though, because they seem to be selling out fast. Totally in love? Get a set of four for just $20.

Walmart

Vintage Floral 12-Piece Dinnerware Set

At only $50, this 12-piece dinnerware set is a steal! Seriously, where else can you get a beautiful set of 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates and 4 bowls for that price?! The colors are teal and white, with flowers either in the center or around the edges. The set is sold in stores only.

Walmart

3-Piece Mini Silicone Tool Set

Perfect for spring, or for using year-round, this 3-piece mini silicone tool set is not only adorable, but has multiple uses. And getting three kitchen tools for only $5 is an amazing deal!

Walmart Celia Oven Mitt & Pot Holder 2 pack Set How can you resist this oven mitt and pot holder set for just $6? The vintage-inspired print features a colorful design and blue and white trim. Made of 100 percent cotton, they’re also machine washable.

Walmart

Spring Bouquet 2-Piece Baker Set

For just $20, you can get one 12″ and one 14″ baker made of stoneware and, of course, featuring the same adorable floral pattern as everything else in the collection.

Walmart

The rest of the collection is just as affordable, with prices ranging from just $5-$40. Some items are only sold in stores, but others are online as well, and you’ll get free shipping if you spend $35. One look at the collection and hitting that minimum spending amount shouldn’t be too hard!

“I really love all the new patterns and colors, and they can be mixed and matched in a big spring explosion…or you can layer them into solids you already have,” Drummond writes on her blog.

You can shop the entire Pioneer Woman Spring Collection by clicking here. What adorable item from the collection do you like best?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.