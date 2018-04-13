8 facts you may not know about pop star Pink

Grammy Award-winning and chart-topping recording artist Pink has been in the public eye ever since the debut of her first solo album, “Can’t Take Me Home,” in 2000. Even if you’re just a casual fan, chances are you know at least one of her hit singles by heart. In addition to her music career, Pink has made headlines for her candid takes on marriage and parenting. But even if you’re a superfan, you may not know everything there is to know about this pop star.

Here are some interesting facts you probably never knew about Pink.

1. Her Real Name Is Alecia Beth Moore

You don’t have to be a diehard fan to know that Pink is just a stage name. Born Alecia Beth Moore, the singer says Pink was a nickname she received for a lot of reasons, one of which has to do with the movie “Reservoir Dogs,” which features a character named Mr. Pink. She addressed her name’s origin during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Getty Images | Angela Weiss

2. She Was A Troubled Teen & Once Overdosed On Drugs

Pink dropped out of school and began singing in nightclubs.

“The problem was, I was labeled as trouble–so I was like, ‘Trouble? I’ll show you trouble. You want trouble, well here it is!’” she told Faze of her image as a teenager. She began to abuse drugs and alcohol, and at one point, Pink overdosed, as her did her friend, Stacey Coffey, who sadly did not survive.

Throwback Thursday 97’ #microbraidsandanattitudefordays A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 1, 2018 at 9:23am PST

3. She Used To Work At McDonald’s

Before she was a household name, Pink worked regular jobs, including at McDonald’s. She said her days flipping burgers gave her financial independence, telling Food & Wine, “It was important to my family that I make my own money. I was a drive-through girl at McDonald’s. I had a Janet Jackson microphone — I had power.”

Getty Images | Scott Olson

4. She Has Nearly Two Dozen Tattoos

Pink has more than 20 tattoos, including two of her late dogs, Sir Corky Moore and Elvis.

Rehearsals A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 22, 2018 at 4:59pm PST

5. She’s Into Gardening

In her downtime, Pink tends to vegetables in her garden, like these figs she served with arugula:

6. She’s Been In Multiple Movies

In addition to singing, Pink has appeared in a number of movies over the years, including “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” “Get Him to the Greek,” “Thanks for Sharing” and “Happy Feet Two.” She is sometimes credited as Alecia Moore.

IMDB / Columbia Pictures

7. An Unexpected Celebrity Inspired Her Acrobatics

Well-known for the aerial stunts she performs during her concerts, Pink explained during a web exclusive for CBS Sunday Morning that she did gymnastics as a child and was inspired to incorporate acrobatics into her shows after seeing aerialists at a Cher concert.

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

8. Her Dad’s A Musician Too

Music runs in the family, as Pink’s dad, Jim Moore also has a talent for signing and songwriting. He wrote a song while serving in the Vietnam War, “I Have Seen The Rain,” which Pink included on her 2006 album “I’m Not Dead,” and performed live with him as a duet:

Did any of these come as a shocker?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.