There's now pepperoni pizza-flavored lipstick

As far as national holidays go, National Kissing Day is a special one. It celebrates all of the fun of Valentine’s Day without the obligatory stuffed bears and prix fixe dinners. When National Kissing Day rolls around again on April 13, you can pucker up with some pepperoni pizza-flavored lipstick.

The pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen is giving away free tubes of pepperoni-flavored lipstick in honor of the holiday. This pepperoni pizza-flavored lipstick is, of course, pizza-red and it’s full of moisturizing elements such as vitamins A and E, according to a press release. The lipstick gets its pepperoni flavor and scent from “sauce made from fresh California tomatoes and delicious, zesty pepperoni.” (Anyone else having a flashback to Bonne Bell Lip Smackers from childhood?)

No purchase is necessary, but you do have to enter to win one. Head over to PepperroniPucker.com, fill out your address and select the Villa Italian Kitchen location closest to you. It’s as simple as that!

As an added bonus, anyone who enters for a free lipstick will receive a coupon for a slice of Villa Italian Kitchen pizza, too.

So if you’d like to have the rare chance to wear your pizza and eat it, too, then be sure you’ve entered the contest by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 13.

