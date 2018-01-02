Peppermint white chocolate dessert lasagna

Dessert lasagnas are all the rage, especially this holiday season. There’s nothing easier than throwing one of these together.

Candy canes are what Christmas is all about, but sometimes I want more than just a cane! With the candy cane in mind, let’s take all those flavors and layer them in a delicious dessert lasagna! From the cookie crust all the way to the fluffy peppermint cheesecake, you’ll be lovin’ every layer more than the last!

Ingredients:

20 Oreo cookies

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 (3.4-ounce) package white chocolate instant pudding mix

1 ½ cups cold milk

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon peppermint extract

Red food coloring

8 ounces Cool Whip, divided

12 ounces white chocolate, finely chopped and divided

5 candy canes, crushed and divided

Directions:

Prepare an 8×8-inch baking dish with parchment paper. In a food processor, crush the Oreos until they become fine crumbs. Place in a medium mixing bowl, then mix well with melted butter. Press well into the bottom of the baking dish, then place in the freezer for 30 minutes, or until the remainder of the layers are prepared. To make the pudding layer, whisk together the pudding mix with the milk in a bowl, then place in the refrigerator to set. In another mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese, peppermint extract, and powdered sugar until smooth. Fold in 1 cup of the Cool Whip, stirring together until well-mixed. Add in a drop or two of the red food coloring, adding more as needed to reach a pinky-red candy cane color. Spread the mixture on top of the frozen Oreo crumb layer, then sprinkle over half the chopped white chocolate, and half the crushed candy canes. Drop spoonfuls of the set pudding on top, then gently spread in an even layer. Spread the remaining Cool Whip evenly on top, then refrigerate for 2 hours, up to overnight. To serve, garnish with the remaining chopped white chocolate and crushed candy canes. Enjoy!

Written by Michael Bednarz and originally published on Shared.

