People Are Dancing To The Nintendo Wii Song

For kids that grew up playing Nintendo, the theme songs that went along with the games are forever etched in their brains. I wasn’t even a big Nintendo fan myself, but I still know the Super Mario Brothers theme pretty well.

The Nintendo Wii song that plays in the background of the Mii channel is the earworm that just won’t go away for today’s teenagers and young adults. Even though at first listen it might not have a beat that exactly lends itself to dancing, people are trying anyways. And now it’s turned into a social media challenge: #TheWiiChallenge.

Yep, people are coming up with choreographed dances to go along with the video game tune, and the results are pretty funny. It all started thanks to the Season 13 champion of “So You Think You Can Dance” Leon “Kida” Burns aka KidaTheGreat.

Along with his friend and fellow dancer Jabari Timmons, he created this awesome dance and posted it to Instagram:

“When You Can Dance To Anything,” he captioned the video, adding the #WiiChallenge hashtag.

The video has now been viewed more than 1 million times, and the trend quickly caught on. We can see why, too! Their moves are pretty awesome.

This guy put some robotic moves to work for the challenge, and he goes a little wild toward the end:

This group of dancers totally has their moves in sync:

This guy incorporates a bird-like flutter with his arms that totally works with the song:

Although KidaTheGreat may have started this most recent trend, back in September 2017, YouTuber LongNeck Ladies uploaded a video featuring a funky dance to the song:

That video now has more than 4 million views. The creepy, long-neck white mannequin heads certainly give their version a unique twist!

What do you think? Would you create your own #TheWiiChallenge video for the internet to enjoy?

