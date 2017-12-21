Pentatonix does cover of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Pentatonix: You either love them or you hate them. Though how anyone could ever hate this a cappella group’s magical, musical arrangements is a mystery to us. Their a cappella covers of Christmas classics, in particular, make them a must-play during every holiday season.

But this talented group from Texas doesn’t just sing Christmas songs. In fact, they made their big break when they won “The Sing-Off,” where they covered popular songs such as “Hallelujah,” “E.T.,” “Your Love Is My Drug” and “Video Killed the Radio Star.” And now a cover they recorded back in April is getting a lot of play, likely from listeners who need a break from this season’s holiday fare.

Check out this cover of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Let’s just say… the results are epic:

Wow. They give new life to this already epic song, and it’s no wonder so many people are loving it.

Pentatonix version of Bohemian. I'm DED. — Jacob Gerochi (@jacobgerochi) December 19, 2017

Pentatonix's cover of Bohemian Rhapsody is one of the best things ive ever heard in my entire life. — Blackbeard (@UHWI_Porter) December 15, 2017

Woah, Pentatonix cover of Bohemian Rhapsody is too amazing for words. The hair on my arms is standing like static hit the air, or I have Spidey sense — Shannon P Kernahan (@ShannKernahan) November 29, 2017

Some were lucky enough to see Pentatonix perform the cover live at their Christmas 2017 concert, and it sounds like it was quite the hit:

What a wonderful night! Bohemian Rhapsody was out of this world! Thank you Pentatonix! Merry Christmas! — Pearls&More Jewelry (@PearlsMoreJewel) December 6, 2017

And others say they deserve a Grammy for their cover:

#WriteAHappyStoryIn4Words @PTXofficial wins fourth Grammy

They deserve another one like come one have you heard/seen their version of Bohemian Rhapsody. it is pure art. #Pentatonix — Lucy (Christmas) Angel Preece (@LucyApreece) December 6, 2017

The video has also helped to reassure fans that Pentatonix is still going strong, even though group member Avi Kaplan unexpectedly left the group just a few months ago.

Kaplan’s decision didn’t just surprise fans, it also surprised his fellow group members. Kaplan told fans that he made the decision to leave because Pentatonix’s success and constant touring made it difficult for him to see his family and friends.

While Kaplan made a mature decision in prioritizing his well-being over fame and fortune, Pentatonix fans were understandably worried that the group wouldn’t be the same without him.

man, i just found out Avi quit pentatonix………….. pic.twitter.com/bizfTUoWAQ — Bernonzo Ball (@bernetteisqueen) May 16, 2017

AVI KAPLAN QUIT PENTATONIX OMFG WHY — aim (@candaceammielle) May 12, 2017

However, after a long and tiresome search, Pentatonix was finally able to find the perfect replacement for the beloved Kaplan: Matt Sallee. The addition of bass singer Sallee has been nothing short of magical! And no wonder. His deep-voiced baritone combined with his education at Berklee College of Music made him the perfect fit for the a cappella group, and the transition has been nothing but smooth.

Check out Sallee below, performing his first solo on Pentatonix’s cover of “Angels We Have Heard on High”:

Talk about the voice of an angel! We look forward to seeing what they decide to cover next.

And if you happened to miss “A Very Pentatonix Christmas” TV special that aired in November, you have to catch this version of “How Great Thou Art” the group performed with none other than vocal powerhouse Jennifer Hudson.

Their voices come together seamlessly, and when Hudson is singing on her own, it’s truly miraculous. She hits those high notes perfectly and, ultimately, delivers one killer performance.

[h/t: Hello Giggles]

[h/t: Hello Giggles]