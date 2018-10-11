Peggy McCay of 'Days of Our Lives' dies at 90

Flood Warning issued October 13 at 3:57AM CDT expiring October 13 at 3:58PM CDT in effect for: Jefferson

Flood Warning issued October 13 at 3:57AM CDT expiring October 18 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Jefferson

Flood Warning issued October 13 at 3:57AM CDT expiring October 15 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Kenosha

Flood Warning issued October 13 at 3:57AM CDT expiring October 13 at 3:57PM CDT in effect for: Jefferson, Rock

Flood Warning issued October 13 at 3:57AM CDT expiring October 13 at 3:58PM CDT in effect for: Jefferson

Flood Warning issued October 13 at 3:57AM CDT expiring October 13 at 3:57PM CDT in effect for: Jefferson, Rock

Flood Warning issued October 13 at 3:57AM CDT expiring October 18 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Jefferson

Flood Warning issued October 13 at 3:57AM CDT expiring October 13 at 3:58PM CDT in effect for: Jefferson

Flood Warning issued October 13 at 3:57AM CDT expiring October 15 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Kenosha

Flood Warning issued October 13 at 3:57AM CDT expiring October 13 at 3:58PM CDT in effect for: Jefferson

Freeze Warning issued October 12 at 9:15PM CDT expiring October 13 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha

Freeze Warning issued October 12 at 9:15PM CDT expiring October 13 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Marquette, Sauk

Freeze Warning issued October 12 at 2:59PM CDT expiring October 13 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha

Flood Warning issued October 12 at 5:11AM CDT expiring October 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Kenosha

Flood Warning issued October 12 at 5:11AM CDT expiring October 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Kenosha

Flood Warning issued October 12 at 5:11AM CDT expiring October 18 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Jefferson

Flood Warning issued October 12 at 5:11AM CDT expiring October 18 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Jefferson

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 9:13PM CDT expiring October 14 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Racine

Flood Warning issued October 8 at 9:13PM CDT expiring October 14 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Racine