Peggy McCay of 'Days of Our Lives' dies at 90
Actress Peggy McCay, who played Caroline Brady on “Days of Our Lives” for more than 30 years, has died at the age of 90. She joined the cast of “Days of Our Lives” in 1983, leaving the show in 2016. She earned five Emmy nominations for her role.
“Our dearest Peggy McCay has left us. She was a friend, an activist and a real scrapper!!” McCay’s co-star and friend Deidre Hall wrote on Facebook. “I remember meeting her at the bedside of a dear, very ill friend. I backed her up as she ferociously took on doctors and nurses to make sure he had the very best care. She fought that hard for all her causes. Passionate and tireless. And how she loved being “Caroline”!!
Although McCay is best known for her role as Brady, her career began in 1949 in the television series “Kraft Theater” at the age of 22. She went on to star in more than 100 different roles, mostly on television, including the soap opera “Love of Life” from 1951–1955. She also appeared in yet another soap opera on ABC titled “The Young Marrieds” and was written into the storyline of “General Hospital” until 1970.
She also appeared in television shows “Perry Mason,” “Maverick” and “The Andy Griffith Show.” Most recently, she had roles in TV movies like “James Dean” and shows like “Judging Amy,” “Providence” and “Cold Case.”
Thank you for your years of entertaining us, Peggy. You will be missed.
