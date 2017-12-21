Pecan pie holiday dessert recipe

Pecan Pie Rolls are totally delicious and super easy to make. They’re actually the perfect alternative to making regular pecan pies (because they’re so much less work!). Feed them to your family and friends this holiday season and watch as they get devoured in an instant!

Ingredients

1 pound caramel squares

3 1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 teaspoons heavy cream

2 cups marshmallow cream

2 cups pecans, toasted

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the marshmallow cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. Stir with a wooden spoon until it becomes too difficult, then knead with your hands inside the bowl until all of the sugar is incorporated and you have a smooth ball. Divide the candy into 6-8 equal parts, and roll them into thick logs about 1 inch in diameter. Place the logs on a baking sheet lined with waxed paper, and freeze the logs for 1 hour. Place the unwrapped caramels in a large microwave-safe bowl with the cream. Microwave for one minute, then stir the caramels. Stir until the caramel is smooth. Place the chopped pecans on a pie tin or plate. Remove the logs from the refrigerator. Using a fork dip one in the melted caramel until it is completely covered. Remove it from the caramel, then roll it in the chopped pecans until completely covered with nuts. Repeat until all logs are done. Once all of the logs have been coated in caramel and nuts, return them to the freezer for 30 minutes. Slice into coins and serve!

Written by Ashley and originally published on Shared.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.