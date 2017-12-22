Panic! at the Disco's new Christmas song

Christmas music is very divisive: Some folks love singing along to classic Christmas carols and modern-day holiday classics all season long, while others go crazy at the mere mention of “Jingle Bells.” If you’re in the former camp, there’s a new track to add to your holiday playlist.

It’s by rock band Panic! At The Disco, and it’s called “Feels Like Christmas.” The group dropped this surprise track on Dec. 21, just in time for all your holiday celebrations.

Although it starts off with the melody from “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” it quickly finds a decidedly contemporary groove all its own. The lyrics seem to suggest a love song meshed with a holiday jingle, as they croon, “It’s like Christmas … every day when I’m with you.”

Give it a listen below!

Pretty good, right? If you were looking for an alternative Christmas anthem, it looks like you got your holiday wish!

Panic! At The Disco is hardly the first musical act to tread this well-worn territory. “Last Christmas” by Wham! is another holiday song that also serves as a missive from a jilted lover. (Interesting that both bands incorporate an exclamation point in their names).

Check out the video for the ’80s classic to refresh your memory:

Panic! At The Disco seems to have an instant hit on their hands with “Feels Like Christmas.” It’s currently the No. 32 trending video on YouTube. It has been viewed more than 500,000 times and has 87,000 likes and counting. Fans expressed their appreciation for the addition to the holiday canon in the comments section:

“I didn’t know how much I needed this till I heard it ,” read one comment.

“This makes me like Christmas music,” said another.

Get a free download of the song here.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.