Ozark apple pudding recipe

Ozark pudding comes from – you guessed it – the Ozarks region in Missouri, and it’s a delicious dry fruit custard with nuts that is absolutely perfect for chilly fall weather.

This Ozark Apple Pudding brings in my favorite fall fruit, apples, for a yummy, crumbly dessert that tastes great with ice cream. Bake this up for Thanksgiving and the whole family will be in love!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sifted flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1 cup Pink Lady apples, peeled and chopped

Directions:

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 10-inch pie plate. Sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside. In a medium bowl with a hand mixer, beat the eggs and sugar together until fluffy. Stir in the sifted dry ingredients. Stir in the vanilla, chopped nuts, and chopped apples. Spoon the batter into the prepared pie plate and bake 30 to 35 minutes. Sprinkle more nuts over the top, if desired, and serve warm or cold with ice cream.

