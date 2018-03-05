Rita Moreno wears 1962 Oscars dress in 2018

When it comes to great Oscars fashion, some looks never go out of style.

It’d been 56 years since actress Rita Moreno donned the dress she wore to accept an Academy Award in 1962 for “West Side Story”—but at the 2018 Oscars, she proved that the gown was just as stunning today. That’s right, when Moreno appeared as a presenter at Sunday’s Academy Awards, she was wearing the exact same dress as she was at the ceremony in April 1962!

The 86-year-old star did update the dress slightly by making it strapless, but, for the most part, it looked the same as it did back in the day.

Here, you can see how she wore the dress the first time around:

Just learned from Rita Moreno’s daughter that her mom will be wearing the same gown she wore to the #Oscars in 1962 pic.twitter.com/Sf6DdgC7jr — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) March 3, 2018

And again in 2018:

Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

The actress had this planned leading up to the Oscars and even teased the major fashion moment on Twitter days before the show by writing, “Wait till you see what I’m wearing!!!”

Wait till you see what I'm wearing!!! https://t.co/X9oem3aPdO — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) February 27, 2018

Fans couldn’t have been more impressed by Moreno’s retro style. One Twitter user called it “iconic.”

Iconic — Stephanie Caza (@StephieCaza) March 5, 2018

Another person said he feels “blessed to have lived during the time of Rita Moreno.”

We are so blessed to have lived during the time of Rita Moreno. #Oscars Courtesy A.M.P.A.S. © 2018 pic.twitter.com/x0EamMshZ0 — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) March 5, 2018

And most of the internet was praying to look like Moreno when they pass 80. Because, seriously—she looked incredible!

praying I’ll look like Rita Moreno when I’m 86 yrs old #Oscars — Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) March 5, 2018

When Moreno first sported the dress, it happened to be the same night she took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the depiction of Anita in “West Side Story.” That night, she also happened to give one of the shortest—and funniest—acceptance speeches ever.

That night was such an amazing experience that Moreno decided to recreate the moment.

“This is a 56-year-old gown that I wore when I won my Oscar in 1962. This is the dress. It’s been hanging in my closet and I go and stroke it now and then. I just love—it was an amazing night,” Moreno told People on the 2018 Oscars red carpet.

She was there to present the nominees for Best Foreign Language Film, and at least this time she was expecting to take the stage. You see, the last time she wore the dress at the Oscars, she wasn’t expecting to have to make a speech, which probably explains why it was only a few seconds long.

“I had no idea I was going to win,” the actress told Ryan Seacrest during a red carpet interview on Sunday. “I was sure it was going to be Judy Garland for ‘Judgment at Nuremberg.'”

She admits she would have liked to have thanked more people during the speech.

“I would like to add about 40 different things. Mostly I wish I had accepted on behalf of my people that would have been so wonderful, but I swear it was so unexpected,” she told People magazine.

At least now she’s getting to express how thankful she was for the award in 1962. Because apparently—when it comes to preparing for an evening at the Oscars—the second time’s the charm!

