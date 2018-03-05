Netflix releasing 700 original shows and movies

There’s no denying it—even with a recent price increase, if you’re a fan of all things movies and shows, Netflix offers some serious bang for your buck.

Not only can you find shows you may not have watched when they were on air, like “Friends” or “The Office,” but Netflix’s own, original programming just keeps getting better. From “Orange is the New Black” to “Stranger Things,” it’s pretty much impossible to not be able to find something to watch.

And now, it’s about to get even easier to binge watch because Netflix is planning to release 700 original movies and shows in 2018. You read that right—700!

Netflix CFO David Wells outlined the plans at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in February, saying the company will be spending around $8 billion on content for the year.

The 700 original pieces of content include both shows and movies, as well as non-English productions from outside the U.S. It also includes new seasons of ongoing shows like “Narcos.”

This news comes after Netflix announced a deal with “American Horror Story” and “Glee” producer and director Ryan Murphy. The multi-year deal includes Netflix exclusivity for new series and films beginning July 1.

While we don’t know yet what all we can expect from Murphy or what all the 700 movies and shows will be, we do know what will be coming in March.

Here’s a full list of everything coming to Netflix in March (including non-original content). Happy streaming!

