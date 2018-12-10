Oreo Christmas Coal makes a great treat

Everyone on your list this season is sure to enjoy these holiday-themed sweets, whether they’ve been naughty or nice. These lumps of “coal” are made using Oreos, so they’re pretty much the best thing you could ever hope to find in your stocking, even if it technically means you’re on Santa’s bad side this year.

There are plenty of great Oreo truffles recipes out there, but these Oreo truffles disguised as sparkly lumps of coal come from Oh, Sweet Basil and are sure to be a hit with family and friends this holiday season. Whether you’re tying these treats on top of gifts, bringing them as favors to holiday parties, stuffing stockings with them or passing them out to your kids’ classmates, there’s no going wrong with this playful, delicious gift.

While these may look like tiny pieces of black coal, they’re made using crushed Oreo cookies mixed with cream cheese and dipped in chocolate. To make the exterior even more coal-like, black sugar sprinkles will come in handy.

Once you’ve crushed Oreo cookies into tiny pieces using a food processor, you’ll add cream cheese to form a paste. Refrigerate until it’s dough-like and then get ready to form your lumps of coal by rolling the dough into tiny balls. Dip them in melted chocolate, cover in sprinkles and allow them to dry. Oh, Sweet Basil has the full recipe, plus tips for making everything easier.

Once they’ve chilled, you’ll have deceptively delicious little chunks of coal on your hands:

Oh, Sweet Basil

One batch will yield about 42 Oreo balls, depending on how large or small you roll them. So, with just a little bit of effort in the kitchen (even less if you get some kiddos to help you out), there will be plenty of coal truffles for sharing.

Another version from Passion For Savings is somehow even simpler to make, which means it’s perfect for any last-minute gifting.

This recipe suggests placing Oreos in a Ziploc bag and crushing them into bits using a rolling pin. Then, instead of using cream cheese as a binding agent, this recipe calls for butter and marshmallows nuked in the microwave. Once you’ve stirred the microwaved mixture together, pour in the Oreo pieces and continue to stir until mixed.

Form into lumps, and there you go. Simple as that:

Passion For Savings

If you happen to have more folks on the naughty list than on the nice list this year, the more coal, the better. Luckily, as far as edible coal goes, this is only the beginning.

You can also create coal candy using little more than egg whites and powdered sugar if you follow along with this recipe from Sprinkle Bakes. The end result is melt-in-your mouth, oddly realistic-looking coal:

Sprinkle Bakes

Black cocoa powder will also allow you to make a batch of “coal cookies” that are as dark as a lump of coal, but full of chocolate flavor, as this recipe from Simply Scratch points out:

Simply Scratch

Maybe being on the naughty list isn’t so bad, after all — at least not when “coal” like this exists!

