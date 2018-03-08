Oprah's amazing baby gift to Mindy Kaling

Imagine counting Oprah Winfrey as one of your friends. If she gave new cars to her audience, we can only dream of the gifts she gives to her close pals!

Mindy Kaling, who recently co-starred with Winfrey in “A Wrinkle in Time,” is one of those lucky people who knows firsthand how good a friend the icon can be. Kaling told USA Today that Winfrey recently surprised her with a gift to rival all others in celebrating her recently becoming a mom for the first time.

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 15: Actors Oprah Winfrey (L) and Mindy Kaling of A WRINKLE IN TIME took part today in the Walt Disney Studios live action presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2017 in Anaheim, Calif. A WRINKLE IN TIME will be released in U.S. theaters on March 9, 2018. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

“I got a call from my assistant,” Kaling told the publication, in an interview alongside Winfrey and fellow “A Wrinkle in Time” co-star Reese Witherspoon. “She said, ‘Oprah’s assistant contacted me, she’d like to drop off a present.’ I’m thinking, that’s so nice, like, [it’s] probably flowers. I had a kid, I’m a single mom. That’s really nice Oprah remembered.”

It turned out the present was a little bigger than flowers.

“Two men are going to be coming to your house, they said, with a U-Haul truck,” Kaling continued. “All you want in life is to hear that two men in a U-Haul truck are coming to your house because Oprah sent them.” She said she stayed home from work to be there for the delivery—and who could blame her?

The gift was a hand-carved bookcase engraved with the phrase “Katherine’s Book Club,” in honor of Kaling’s daughter, Katherine Swati Kaling. Winfrey revealed she wanted the bookcase to look like the treehouse Kaling’s character Mrs. Who from “A Wrinkle in Time” lives in.

“It was the best I could do,” Winfrey said. It sounds about the best that anyone could do for a new mom!

Now if we can only get on her gift-giving list.

“A Wrinkle in Time” opens on March 9 in theaters everywhere.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.