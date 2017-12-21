Trailer for Disney's dark new 'Nutcracker'

Disney’s upcoming film “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” in theaters on Nov. 2, 2018, is a dark spin on the classic holiday ballet! It definitely isn’t going to be your childhood ‘Nutcracker.’

You know the story: a young girl named Clara has a dream that her toys come to life and the Nutcracker leads an army of toy soldiers into battle against the mice and the Mouse King. After Clara’s heroic throw of her slipper, the Nutcracker turns into a prince and they venture to an enchanted winter wonderland. They meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and are rewarded for their bravery with beautiful dances.

Disney’s new, dark narrative will be directed by “Chocolat”‘s Lasse Hallstrom and tells a slightly different tale. Clara wants a key that opens a box left to her by her late mother. She is led to the key at Drosselmeyer’s holiday party, but it quickly disappears into a strange and twisted world. The prince must retrieve Clara’s key from tyrant Mother Ginger to help Clara get home.

The live-action version of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 novel “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” stars Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Morgan Freeman as Drosselmeyer, Helen Mirren as Mother Ginger and Mackenzie Foy (who played Bella and Edward’s daughter, Renesmee in “The Twilight Saga — Breaking Dawn, Part 2”) as Clara.

Ballerina Misty Copeland has been cast as the lead dancer in the film. She has a long and successful career with the prestigious American Ballet Theatre. In June 2015, she became the first African-American woman to be promoted to principal dancer in ABT’s 75-year history. The lauded ballerina has graced the cover of “Time” magazine and worked with the late singer Prince. “Nutcracker” will be her first-ever role as a film actress!

Getty Images | Brad Barket

The trailer has an “Alice in Wonderland”-meets-Narnia feel. It teases adventure, mystery, danger and intrigue.

Get the first look below!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.