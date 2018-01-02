Chicken and waffles cupcakes

Chicken and waffles are an iconic pairing that have been around for…well….since either the waffle was created or since fried chicken was created! Time to put the cupcake into the mix!

Cornbread is the perfect medium for chicken & waffles to come into the cupcake world and a tingly maple/cayenne frosting to tie the savory to the sweet! Making this a sure showstopper for any get-together!

Ingredients:

¼ cup butter, melted

1 cup milk

1 large egg

1 ¼ cups cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 tub whipped vanilla frosting

¼ cup maple syrup

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Frozen chicken strips or deep fry chicken wings

1 box mini waffles

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, beat the melted butter, milk and egg with a whisk until well mixed. Add the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt all at once; stir just until the flour is moistened (batter will be lumpy). Pour batter into mason jar and bake for 15-20 minutes. Remove from oven when done and cool completely before frosting. Cook chicken & waffles while cornbread cools. Mix frosting, maple syrup and cayenne pepper in a small bowl and with piping bag frost cornbread cupcakes. Top cupcakes with waffle & chicken. Enjoy!

