Nicky Hilton welcomes baby no. 2

Augusta Statz
7:15 AM, Dec 27, 2017
2 hours ago
Nicky Hilton Rothschild now has two little ones! The socialite has given birth to her second child, a daughter named Teddy Marilyn Rothschild. Teddy is the little sister to her first child, Lily-Grace.

The new mom tweeted that “Christmas came early,” as an adorable way of announcing the birth. Teddy was born just five days before Christmas:

Hilton married James Rothschild, a banking heir, in July 2015. Just over two years later, they are the parents of two adorable girls.

The mom-to-be told People magazine that she and her husband decided not to find out the sex of the child before the birth, but said, “I did love having a sister.” And now Lily Grace will know the feeling!

In fact, Hilton Rothchild’s older sister, Paris Hilton, is already showing Lily-Grace the ropes when it comes to being a big sister. She posted a photo holding the tot with the caption, “Lily-Grace and I deciding on which doll to give to her new baby sis,” and added “#BigSistersClub.” How cute!

Paris Hilton has praised her younger sister in the past for being such a good mom.

“She’s literally the most beautiful pregnant woman I’ve ever seen in my life,” Hilton told People magazine. “She is a trooper, and I can’t wait for the baby.” She also went on to admit what gender she was hoping for! “I hope it’s a boy,” she said. But we have a feeling she’ll have no problem being the aunt to another precious girl!

The new mother of two certainly hasn’t minded a single thing about motherhood —even the early morning wake up calls.

She opened up to E! News about how she’s handling being a mommy. “I love it! I love it!” she said. “I have an alarm clock for the next 18 years, about 5:30 a.m. every single day, but I love it! Waking up to that face — it’s heaven.”

And now, she has two babies to call her own! Congratulations to the Hilton-Rothschild family!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.