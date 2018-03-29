New Pixar fireworks show coming to Disneyland

Disneyland is getting ready to launch a brand new fireworks spectacular, and it is sure to be “Incredible!” Starting April 13, park guests will see Together Forever—A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular every night over the skies of Disneyland.

But these won’t be your typical fireworks show, because Disney doesn’t do ordinary. Together Forever—A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular will be a multimedia production that tells the story of an “emotional journey of friendship that starts when unlikely Pixar characters meet, set out on adventures and overcome obstacles together.”

Disney

Not only will the nighttime spectacular feature amazing fireworks, but the story will unfold through projections on various buildings and attractions around Disneyland. Images will be projected on Sleeping Beauty Castle, the buildings of Main Street USA, the front of “It’s a Small World” and even on water screens on the Rivers of America.

And one of the classic scenes from Pixar’s “Up” will be recreated through Disney magic during the show. Remember how the house got carried away by a giant bunch of balloons? Well, Disneyland guests will get to see it live during the show!

Disney

The music masters of Disney composed an all-new orchestral score for the nighttime spectacular. Their goal was to take elements from the music of all the Disney-Pixar favorites and blend them into an original soundtrack.

“What was particularly fun in constructing and designing this show was the role of music,” said Matt Walker, Head of Music for Walt Disney Imagineering. “Being able to take these amazing crown jewels of our Pixar catalog, our Pixar scores and songs, and weave them in to support this story of friendship.”

Disneyland released an official video showing some of the behind-the-scenes work on producing and recording the new score. Check it out below!

Unofficial Disney blog “Inside the Magic” was able to get a sneak peek at some of the pyrotechnics for Together Forever—A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular and shared it online:

The new fireworks show is just one part of Disneyland’s Pixar Fest, a collection of events to celebrate all things Pixar. The new show, a new “Pixar Play Parade” and even a new Pixar Pier section of Disney’s California Adventure are just a few things in store for guests this summer.

Will you be taking part?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.