Disney's new dessert like lemon Dole Whip

The fun just never ends when you visit Disney World or Disneyland. Not only do you get to enjoy the awesome rides and Disney magic, but then you get to eat all the best treats that America has to offer—the “grey stuff” (cookies and cream panna cotta on top of a chocolate cupcake) in the Beast’s castle, the churros, the Cheshire Cake Cup, Cheesecake on a Stick and so many more.

But, of course, the most quintessential Disney treat is none other than the world-famous “Dole Whip.” In fact, in 2016 alone, Disneyland and Walt Disney World sold over 3.4 million cups of the frozen pineapple-flavored treat!

Flickr | HarshLight

This non-dairy soft-serve has been a staple of Disney World since 1968. Originally served only at Adventureland’s Enchanted Tiki Room, Dole Whip can now be found at several park locations (or try to make your own at home!).

And now, Dole whip fans and Disney-lovers have yet another opportunity to don their Mickey ears and get their spoons poised. Disney in rolling out a new dessert that is essentially a different flavor of Dole Whip, and this cold, refreshing variety will be lemon. Um, yes, please!

The original Dole Whip is is made from a pineapple-flavored mix, sugar, coconut oil and other food stabilizers. You can also order it as a float, in which it is served with pineapple juice, a maraschino cherry and, of course, a tiny umbrella!

Flickr | HarshLight

The new lemon Dole Whip-esque treat will be launched at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure’s not-yet-opened Pixar Pier, which is expected to open later this summer.

There, you will soon be able to find the Pixar ice cream stand, where they will sell Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats (named after the adorable Yeti monster from “Monsters Inc.”). According to Disney Food Blog, the ice cream treat available there will essentially be a lemon-flavored Dole Whip, although it seemingly won’t be called that.

Hey, a Dole Whip by any other name still tastes as sweet! Who else is counting down the days until Pixar Pier opens?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.