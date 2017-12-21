This mom finished a final exam while in labor

Final exams are stressful. Childbirth is painful, overwhelming and emotional. So what happens when the two collide? Well, if you ask Nayzia Thomas, the answer is likely to be something along the lines of, “Been there, done that. No problem.”

This new mom is making headlines for tweeting a photo of herself, working on her laptop while in labor in a hospital bed. YES, STUDYING WHILE IN LABOR IN A HOSPITAL BED. Alongside the photo, she added this caption: “My mom took this pic, and it’s the perfect explanation of my life. Yes, I’m about to have a baby, but finals [season] ain’t over yet.”

my mom took this pic & it's the perfect explanation of my life. yes i'm about to have a baby, but final SZN ain't over yet pic.twitter.com/7LyrDBE9iN — nayzia' (@naydxll) December 12, 2017

Thomas’ inspiring photo was tweeted on Dec. 11 and has since gone viral. This determined woman is a sophomore studying psychology at Johnson County Community College in Kansas City, Missouri, and her mission is to graduate at the top of her class.

After finding out she was pregnant over the summer, while both going to class and holding down three jobs, Thomas decided that she wasn’t going to let her pregnancy get in her way of successfully finishing the school year. Instead of letting circumstances dictate the outcome of her grades, she worked that much harder, attending classes until she was 39 weeks pregnant.

“[The exam] wasn’t due until the end of the week . . . but my goal was to try to have everything done before [having the baby],” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “[I thought] ‘before all this gets crazy let me hurry up and finish this final.’ … School is so important to me. I didn’t want [the pregnancy] to be in the way. That’s what people expect. You’re a teen mom, you’re a young mother. That’s why my mom took that picture. It shows [I] follow through.”

update: on 12/12/17 we had a healthy baby boy. However, I experienced major blood loss & my body went into shock post-delivery. It was very scary, but his father was right there to take over when I went unconscious. We are blessed! AND I'm finishing the semester w/ a 3.5 GPA! pic.twitter.com/CLFGjf3hLD — nayzia' (@naydxll) December 14, 2017

On Dec. 12, Thomas gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Anthony. Despite baby Anthony making an early entrance into the world and a few complications that required Thomas to have a blood transfusion, the inspiring young mom was proud to announce that she finished the semester with a 3.5 GPA.

The hustle and dedication this woman has shown throughout her pregnancy are downright incredible. We’d say Anthony has an amazing role model in his hard-working mama. Congrats to this new, fabulous family!

