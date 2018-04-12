Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent share son's name

One week ago, interior designers and TV stars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent shared some delightful news with the world: They welcomed their second child via surrogate on March 26. Now the couple is sharing the meaning behind their newborn son’s name.

Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus’ first name was chosen as a beautiful tribute to Berkus’ late partner, Fernando Bengoechea, whose middle name was Oskar. Bengoechea tragically died in 2004 during the tsunami in Sri Lanka.

Opening up to Oprah, Berkus recalled the day the tsunami struck following an earthquake in the Indian Ocean. On December 26, 2004, while he and Bengoechea were vacationing in Sri Lanka, water rushed into their hut on the beach, and the two were swept out. It was difficult to keep from drowning, and the couple managed to stay above water together for as long as they could by holding onto a telephone pole. Berkus survived the event, but Bengoechea’s body was never found. An estimated 230,000 people died in the earthquake and ensuing tsunami.

The idea to honor Bengoechea was Brent’s idea. He told People magazine that Bengoechea was a very important part of his partner’s life.

“We have always honored Fernando’s memory in our relationship. He’s a part of our love story,” explained Brent. “It’s such an important chapter in Nate’s life. So the idea that we can honor his memory in a beautiful way was exciting to us.”

The fathers may have started a new life together, but they’re still honoring someone meaningful before their union. Naming their son after a late partner seems like such a special way to keep a person’s memory alive.

Welcome to the world, little Oskar!

