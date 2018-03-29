Baby No. 2 for Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent

Interior designers and TV personalities Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have just added a new bundle of joy to the family! The couple recently announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy, who was born via surrogate.

The little boy joins an older sister, Poppy, who also recently celebrated a major milestone — turning 3 years old. Berkus and Brent are overwhelmed with joy as they welcome a second child into the world, as their adorable announcement on social media indicated.

The fathers couldn’t stop gushing about their family and how happy they feel, and it’s pretty much the cutest thing ever.

World, meet Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus, born on March 26, weight 8 pounds 2 ounces:

“It is with so much love that we welcome Oskar Brent-Berkus to our family. We have waited for you, we already love you, and we as a family stand on the shoulders of so many people who have made it possible for families like ours to continue to grow,” Berkus captioned the announcement photo of Poppy lovingly playing with baby Oskar’s tiny foot.

Brent chimed in, as a proud papa would, posting the same photo to his Instagram. He captioned the sweet photo:

“Yesterday, life cracked open in a way I didn’t think it could again with the birth of our son Oskar Brent-Berkus. Love multiplied. How can love continue to expand like this. Hand in hand our family is basking in the phenomenon of it all. We love you little Oskar. How thankful we are. How beautiful it all is.”

How beautiful, indeed!

Brent and Berkus were married in 2014, and haven’t been shy about their plans to grow their family. Before launching their TLC TV show, “Nate & Jeremiah By Design,” which gives a look into their lives, they told People magazine about how thrilled they were to share their family with the world.

“I think you can see that we’re just like you, and that’s the exciting part of it,” Brent said. “Being two gay dads with a daughter and a family that we hope to grow some day.”

Getty Images | Rachel Murray

And having little Poppy was just the beginning for these dads. They welcomed both children via surrogate, and they’ve talked about the miracle of surrogacy in the past.

“One of the biggest gifts of surrogacy in our experience is we really had the opportunity and the space around us to have a conversation that needed to be had — how we wanted to raise the baby, what expectations we did or didn’t have for her as a person, as a being who was coming into the world,” Brent told Oprah Winfrey when they appeared on “Oprah: Where Are They Now?” after their daughter was born.

Berkus joked about another major perk: tequila.

“The second thing I think is so amazing about surrogacy is tequila, ’cause you can drink it right up till when the baby is born,” he said.

Clearly, these dads are obsessed with their family and so grateful that they’ve been able to bring these precious children into the world. Their love only continues to grow as their family does, and we couldn’t be happier for them.

Congratulations to the new family of four!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.