Multi-person floats for your next pool party

It’s hard to imagine summer right now, when a few places in the country still have snow on the ground. However, the days are officially longer and with warmer weather technically on the horizon, why not start planning the summer season’s first major pool or lake party? And that means one absolute necessity—pool floats!

The internet lost its mind over the larger-than-life Sam’s Club “Party Island” pool floats which are $150 each and fit up to six people at one time. That makes a pretty good deal if you split the cost among your besties.

Sam's Club

These enormous beauties come in peacock (as shown above) as well as flamingo and unicorn shapes.

Sam's Club

Jump on one of these babies and you’re all set to party in the sunshine. The flamingo and unicorn styles come with built-in coolers and cup holders.

Sam's Club

The bad news is that, currently, these magical animal islands of wonder are completely sold out everywhere on the internet.

The good news? The internet is a big place! Here are some fun alternatives to the “Party Island” pool floats that will immediately take your party to the next level. Because when it’s all said and done, isn’t the goal to float around in the middle of a sparkling body of water, soaking in the warm weather with your best friends right by your side, living the dream? We think so.

Bestway Blue Caribbean Six-Person Floating Island, $129.99

This floating island fits six people and features five seats with built-in backrests and armrests and even a lounge for sunbathing. It’s over 10 feet long and offers two coolers and six cup holders, perfect for keeping your beverage of choice nearby throughout the day.

Walmart

Swimline Pool Pizza Slice Pool Float, $32.97 For One Slice Or $214 For Eight

This float is every foodie’s dream: a ginormous pizza! Though you can buy individual slices, why not buy all eight to make a full pizza large enough to fit your whole party? Just imagine the photo opps!

Hayneedle

WOW Octo Island Six-Person Floating Table, $189.98

This large floating lounge is ideal for playing games while you float the day away. It features a large table, a central cooler that holds up to 24 cans of beverages and backrests for added comfort. It fits six people but will also stay stable (and upright!) with only one person sitting at it.

Overtons

So who is officially ready for summer? We know we are!

