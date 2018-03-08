Make bedtime fun with this storybook projector

Anyone who’s ever read the same bedtime story to a child over and over (and over) again knows it can get a bit tedious. There are ways you can try to make it more entertaining, like changing up your voice a bit, making faces or even acting out some of the scenes. But still, it can be a bit repetitive for you—and your child.

Former Google software engineer and mother Natalie Rebot recently found herself in the same dilemma when reading a bedtime story to her daughter Chloe. So, one night, she decided to use her smartphone’s flashlight to create shadow puppets of the story characters. Not only did Chloe love it, but Rebot also found herself with an idea that would soon turn into an invention.

Now, she is helping bring bedtime stories to life for kids everywhere. Rebot is now the founder of “Moonlite,” a storybook projector that brings your child’s favorite stories to life.

The small device clips on your smartphone to use the flashlight to project storybook images onto any surface—like your child’s bedroom wall or ceiling. While the images project into the room, the Moonlite app displays the story text and plays sound effects, creating a more immersive and magical storytime experience for you and your child.

It’s easy to use and there are over 10 stories to choose from, meaning you do not have to read the same story each night to be able to use the device. There are stories available for purchase for newborn, babies, toddlers and kids, including some from The New York Times best-seller list—and the device is compatible with most Android and iOS devices.

Moonlite

To get you started, the Moonlite Starter Pack comes with projector and two stories. The gift pack comes with four story reels from The Little Golden Book series and a bonus Sago Mini story reel. Both packs can be purchased online or at Target for $24.99 and $39.99, respectively.

Other books, which you can purchase separately for $7.99 each, include “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” “Curious George,” “The Ugly Duckling” and “Sweet Dreams Lullaby.”

Moonlite

Once you have your books, all you have to do to begin story time is download the Moonlite app on your smartphone. From there, you’ll find instructions on how to attach the projector and insert the story reels.

Kaitlin Gates

Moonlite began as a Kickstarter project, but quickly caught the attention of retailers. Now, the product has a partnership with publishers like HarperCollins, Random House, Hachette and Simon & Schuster.

“Bedtime stories have always been a special bonding moment for parents and their children, this is especially true for my daughter Chloe and me,” Rebot told Simplemost. “It’s been incredible to see how Moonlite has evolved from an idea and is now becoming a part of other families’ bedtime stories moments.”

Take a look at how it all works in the video below:

Interested in purchasing Moonlite for your child or grandchild? Click here to shop the full collection of stories online or head to your local Target store.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.