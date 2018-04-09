Moon can get HD livestreaming by 2019

It’s been 49 years since America first put a man on the moon, and now a new milestone is in motion. As early as 2019, the moon may get its very own 4G network which will enable the first live-streaming HD video from the moon’s surface to a global audience. Sounds better than Netflix!

Called Mission to the Moon, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket hopes to launch from Cape Canaveral headed to the moon next year. The mission will be made possible by Vodafone Germany, Nokia and Audi, all which are working together to with Berlin-based company PTScientists to pull of the first privately-funded noon landing. (SpaceX, which was founded by Elon Musk, has sent numerous other rockets into orbit.)

Audi is contributing two lunar quattro rovers for the moon’s surface, which will connect to a base station called the Autonomous Landing and Navigation Module, or the ALINA. Nokia is developing an Ultra Compact Network, which will weigh less than one kilogram and likely be the lightest ever created.

“In order for humanity to leave the cradle of Earth, we need to develop infrastructures beyond our home planet,” Robert Bohme, PTScientists founder and CEO, said in a statement. “With Mission to the Moon we will establish and test the first elements of a dedicated communications network on the Moon.”

Mission to the Moon will represent a novel use of technology. Although 5G networks are now available, it was decided to use a 4G network because the next generation networks are still being tested and do not yet have all their kinks worked out. A 4G network is more efficient than an analogue radio and will provide the foundation for building communications infrastructure for future missions.

“This project involves a radically innovative approach to the development of mobile network infrastructure. It is also a great example of an independent, multi-skilled team achieving an objective of immense significance through their courage, pioneering spirit and inventiveness,” Dr. Hannes Amesreiter, Vodafone Germany CEO, said in a press release.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.