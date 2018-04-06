Mom writes letter to husband about needing help

There’s an expectation in our culture that moms can “do it all.” That we can go to work all day and bring home the bacon…and then come home and fry it all up (all while cleaning the house, folding the laundry, breaking up fights over toys, packing lunches for the next day, etc.). In other words, we expect women to be superhumans who spend every waking moment serving their families, even to their own detriment.

Research shows that the average working mom now carries the equivalent of two full-time jobs…98 hours a week. No wonder we’re so darn tired all the time!

One mom has finally had enough. Mom and author Celeste Erlach has finally put into words what so many women have been secretly thinking for years. It basically boils down to this: “Husband, I need help!”

You can see her inspiring message below, which she posted on her Facebook page, and which was then shared by Mary Katherine Backstrom on Mom Babble:

“I. Need. More. Help,” writes Erlach at the beginning of her post. She goes on to detail the tasks she juggles from day to day, the things she could use help with, the guilt she carries over needing that help. “I know it’s not how our parents did it, and I hate even asking,” she sums up at the end of her post. “I wish I could do it all and make it look effortless. And I wish I didn’t need kudos for doing things most people expect from a mom. But I’m waving a white flag and admitting I’m only human. I’m telling you how much I need you, and if I keep going at the pace I’ve been on, I will break.”

Since being posted, Erlach’s message to her husband has been shared hundreds and hundreds of times, and many moms have posted comments letting her know that she’s not alone. It turns out that many women can relate to Erlach’s struggles, and to how tiring it can be when you’re expected to do it all without any thanks or support.

But women aren’t the only ones who have taken to social media to express their support for this message. Many dads have also given kudos to Celeste, such as this touching comment from a dad who says “I applaud you!”

After the overwhelming response to her post, Erlach posted an update, detailing how she and her husband had talked about the ways in which she was struggling, and what they could do to better share that load. “If you are breaking. If you are on the edge… Speak up,” she writes.

She also posted a video, thanking readers for their support:

It’s so wonderful to see moms and dads working to support each other, and it’s inspiring to see women like Erlach bravely speaking up and sharing their story. This isn’t about tearing men down or taking dads to task, but rather simply saying “Hey, I need help here.” After all, that’s what a partnership is all about!

Have you ever felt the way Erlach did?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.