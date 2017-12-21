Mom melts Elf on the Shelf in oven

Elf on the Shelf has become a beloved Christmas tradition in recent years. However, not all parents are thrilled about having to find new hiding places for their elf day after day. Texas mom Brittany Mease took to Facebook to share a hilarious story about what happened with her family’s elf when she stuck it in the oven for safekeeping — and then forgot about it.

Mease began by explaining that despite the fact that she doesn’t love the Elf on the Shelf tradition, she does it anyway because of the joy it brings her kids. She also shared that she had a clever (if not somewhat devilish) hack for not having to find new places to hide the elf each day.

“Elfis, our elf that we’ve had for five years, arrived on December 1st with a broken leg and blamed it on the kids for leaving their toys out, saying he tripped and broke his leg but Doc McStuffins fixed him up and put a cast on him. The note told the kids that he was on strict bedrest orders and couldn’t move for 14 days. [[Mom win, right? I just got a free pass to not worry about moving that creepy guy for TWO WEEKS! Heck ya!]],” she wrote.

However, when her kids noticed that it had been longer than 14 days and Elfis had still not moved, Mease quickly hid him in the oven until she could find a good place to hide him later.

That’s when things got interesting.

Mease totally forgot all about Elfis. So, when preheating the oven to make lunch, she began to smell something strange and realized her terrible mistake. As Elfis melted in the oven, they had to pry him out with kitchen utensils.

Then she had to find a way to fix the situation for her kids.

“Sooooo…. guess what I’m doing today? I’m having to scramble and find the other elf we have and then I have to call Santa (in front of the kids) and ask him if he will please pick Elfis up tonight. Ya know, since he is unable to make it to the North Pole to get fixed because his head literally popped off from being too hot once we pulled him out of the oven and his feet are completely melted off,” she wrote.

Too funny! Check out the whole hilarious post below:

Mease’s post has been shared more than 130,000 times on Facebook. Here’s hoping that Elfis makes a full recovery and is back to his old tricks in no time!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.