Mama dog adopts orphan puppy

And here they are spooning at the shelter!
Introducing our newest HTR duo – Mama Daya and Raisin. . Mama Daya was pregnant but had no viable puppies (her body rejected the pregnancy). After surgery she was so confused as to why she didn’t have any babies that she started mothering socks and toys. She was just following her instincts but she had nowhere to direct her energy. . Raisin was an orphaned puppy found in the road with a ruptured eye that had to be removed. She could have survived with just the help of humans but deserved the comfort of a mama of her own. . We saw the opportunity to pair them and solve both problems so here we are! Both will be available for adoption shortly pending some time to heal.
“They were snuggled up together and it was obvious a relationship was forming,” Werner said. “Even though the two were not related, they served a need for each other that would lead to an incredible bond.”
The pair continued to take care of each other, and each of them eventually found their forever homes. In fact, the tiny Raisin ended up staying with her foster mom!
