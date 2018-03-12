M&M's tests raspberry, mint and espresso flavors

Voting on a new flavor for an already-beloved snack food is really becoming a trend. From the opportunity to pick Lay’s newest flavor of potato chips to the chance to win $500,000 by choosing a new Oreo flavor, more and more companies are turning over flavors to consumers.

Mars, the parent company of M&M’s, is no exception. After introducing us to caramel M&M’s last May, the candy creators are now looking for a little help choosing their next flavor. That means — you guessed it! — it’s time to vote. And let’s be honest, that can be ridiculously hard when we’re talking about chocolate.

via GIPHY

You can choose between three crunchy flavors: mint, raspberry or espresso. Each is filled with rice crisps; the raspberry flavor has plain rice crisps inside while the mint and espresso flavors have cocoa rice crisps. All three flavors sound equally ah-mazing — and totally impossible to choose.

So, uh, we’ll just take all three.

via GIPHY

The new flavors are currently available in select stores, but they’ll be officially released April 1 so everyone can try them before voting. You can either vote by clicking here or via social media by posting with the hashtags: #VoteCrunchyMint, #VoteCrunchyRaspberry or#VoteCrunchyEspresso. You can even text “VOTE” and your favorite flavor to 84444, if you’d rather go that route. Voting ends on May 25.

The winning M&M’s flavor will be announced in August and you will be able to buy it in stores for about 18 months.

Mars

This isn’t the first time Mars asked customers to vote for a new flavor. In 2016, as part of their 75th anniversary celebration, a contest helped determine the next peanut M&M’s flavor. The winner of that contest? Coffee nut. (It beat out chili nut and honey nut.) You can still by coffee nut peanut M&Ms in stores and even on Amazon.

Considering that it was a coffee flavor that won the nationwide contest last time, we’re placing our bets on the espresso! Which new M&M’s flavor would you like to see hit store shelves?

[H/t Today.com]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.