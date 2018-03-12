Why Ashton Kutcher's kids won't have trust funds

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis may have major celebrity status, but they hope to give their kids — 3-year-old Wyatt and 1-year-old Dimitri —the chance to realize that not everyone is born into that kind of lifestyle. They may not be your typical Hollywood parents, but they’ve got good reasons for it. On an episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast, “Armchair Expert,” Kutcher admitted that he and Kunis aren’t planning on leaving their kids a trust fund.

“My kids are living a really privileged life, an unbelievably privileged life, and they don’t even know it. And they’ll never know it, because this is the only one that they’ll know,” Kutcher explained.

He continued, “I’m not setting up a trust for them. We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things.”

That doesn’t mean he won’t show his support for them, if they’re willing to work for it. “If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it,” he continued. “But they’re not getting trusts.”

Getty Images | Jesse Grant

Kutcher and Kunis have also been open about the fact that they don’t give Christmas presents to their kids.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Kunis explained the reason behind the decision to not give their kids gifts at Christmas:

“So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids. We’re instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn’t really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”

Getty Images | Harry How

So, these parents are pros at letting their kids earn their own money to craft a life they want for themselves.

Kunis and Kutcher both got their start acting on “That ’70s Show” as young adults, and since then the pair have made noteworthy acting careers for themselves. So much so, that Kutcher describes himself as a “workaholic.”

“I’ve been a workaholic my entire life,” he told Shepard in the podcast interview. But, having kids made him realize that the “work-life balance had to completely shift.”

Shepard, who is also a parent to two children, also noted how he and Kutcher get so much joy out of taking care of the kids while their wives are at work.

“Your wife and my wife [Kristen Bell] have done a couple movies together … we were all down in New Orleans, and you were a new father, and I was so delighted to see what a great dad you are,” Shepard said of Kutcher. “You’re down there just to watch the kids so mom can work, which is why I’m down there, too. It was really awesome to be sharing that same role, and I could see that it was doing the same thing to you that it was doing to me, which was [bringing] happiness, self-esteem, and [a feeling of] being of service.”

So, these kids may not be left with tons of money from their parents, but it seems as though they’ll be given so much love and attention — perhaps more than they even realize.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.