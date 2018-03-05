Little boy nails Michael Jackson's dance moves

Almost 10 years after Michael Jackson’s death, many people are still mesmerized by his music, as well as his ridiculous dancing skills. Many have tried but few people have been able to replicate the King of Pop’s moves as well as a 10-year-old French boy who showed his off in a now viral video.

For M.J. lovers, this video of little Lucas, dancing his heart out at a school talent show, is almost as good as watching the real thing. It’s no surprise then that video has now racked up more than 57 million views just on one Facebook page for Jackson’s fans.

Watch him for yourself below!

Sporting one of Jackson’s most iconic outfits, the youngster danced and mouthed the words to a mash-up of some of the icon’s best songs, including “Thriller,” “Beat It” and “Billie Jean,” among many others. During his over 4-minute dance routine, Lucas nailed the pop icon’s signature moves, including, of course, the moon walk. Toward the end of his performance, a little girl chasing a green balloon makes an unscripted appearance, adding even more charm to the video.

According to various sources, Lucas first saw a video clip of Jackson performing when he was just 2 years old and instantly became enthralled by it. His dance teacher at his school in Montélimar, a town in the south of France, reportedly nicknamed him “the photocopier” because as soon as he watches a dance move, Lucas is apparently able to instantly memorize and replicate it. Lucas is also said to be a fan of Fred Astaire, Bruno Mars, James Brown and Janet Jackson.

You can see “The Mini M.J.” perform another routine below.

This is hardly young Lucas’s first foray into the world of internet dance videos, either. On a YouTube channel, someone has posted a handful of videos of the talented boy dancing.

Check out this video of Lucas dancing to a couple of Jackson’s songs, including a remix of “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” that has been edited with some nifty special effects:

Or this one of Lucas dancing alongside a Michael Jackson impersonator:

It’s safe to say that Lucas may have a bright future ahead of him if he chooses to follow in the footsteps of his idol and become a professional performer!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.