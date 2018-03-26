Michael Bublé's wife expecting third child

While presenting at the Canadian Juno Awards this weekend, Michael Bublé confirmed that he and his wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting their third child.

Five years ago when he hosted the Juno Awards, his wife was pregnant with their first child — and now she’s pregnant with baby number three at the same awards show. Bublé couldn’t help but notice the coincidence!

“You have filled me up with joy and love and luck,” he said to the crowd. “Five years ago, when I hosted the first time in Regina, you brought me luck and I was pregnant … I mean, my wife was … I mean, we were pregnant with our first child.”

He continued, “Oops! You did it again. My wife and I are pregnant with our number three.”

In the emotional announcement, Bublé also addressed the fact that he hasn’t been able to host the show or even be on stage for awhile. In 2016, the pop singer announced that he and his wife were taking some time off from their careers in singing and acting, respectively, after their oldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer at the age of three.

He announced the news via Facebook writing:

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well.”

Thankfully, in 2017, his wife addressed Noah’s health for the first time since the announcement.

“Thank God, my son is well,” she said at a press conference. “When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today.”

With baby number three on the way, there’s a lot to be excited for now and in the future! The third child will join the couple’s two sons: Noah who is four years old and Elias, who is two years old.

Congratulations to the family!

