Metallic highlights are the new color trend

Metallic makeup became the thing to do, and now hair trends are following suit. Metallic highlights are the next big trend for hair color in 2018, and this subtle accent may be just the thing to try on your hair for summer.

Despite what you may initially think upon hearing the words “metallic highlights,” the latest fad in hair color is actually fairly subtle, and just adds an extra bit of depth to your strands.

(Consider this: If you dye your hair a pastel pink, and then add some gold highlights, you will actually have a rose gold mane!)

Hair colorists aren’t shocked to hear that this is what clients are requesting when they sit down in the salon chair, mainly because metallic hues have taken over fashion and makeup recently.

“We’re beginning to see a huge increase in guests asking for metallic-inspired color in the salon,” Jack Howard of London’s Paul Edmonds salon told Refinery29. “I think that it’s partly due to the transition of the trend from glossy finishes to metallic on the catwalk. We’ve also seen the metallic element continued into makeup looks.”

And once you see the photos that have already begun to surface online, you may begin to fall in love with the idea of adding a bit of gold, silver or bronze to your mane.

This is a show-stopping platinum thanks to the silver highlights:

These metallic highlights are subtle, but oh so pretty in the light:

Metallic strands make it easy to achieve the whitest whites:

Look at the beautiful rose gold color you’d be able to achieve by mixing pink hair with metallic highlights:

This really seems as though it would work with any hair color, which is an added bonus!

Josh Wood, Redken’s Global Color Creative Director, points out that it would be beautiful for women looking to embrace their gray hair, too. Even young people are looking to go gray thanks to this trend.

“I’m working with people who are celebrating their natural gray, but at the same time, 20-year-olds are coming into the salon wanting to be bleached with gray applied on top,” he told Refinery29. “I love the idea that you can create a multi-tone of grays, with different hues.”

L’Oreal Paris even has tips for trying this trend at home for a cheaper alternative to salon prices. Their Feria collection offers a range of color options including Dark Gold Blonde, Chrome Plum and more. The hair dye retails for $9.99.

L'Oreal Paris

Are you willing to give go for gold — so to speak — with this metallic take on classic hair color? We certainly wouldn’t blame you for giving it a try. Why not shine a little brighter if you can, you know?

