Meghan Markle's wedding invites have gone out

Let the wedding countdown officially begin: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially sent out their wedding invitations!

The royal wedding of the decade is set for May 19, 2018 at 12 p.m. Yesterday Kensington Palace reported that the invitations have been sent out, which means that you don’t receive yours in the next couple of days, your presence hasn’t been requested by the Prince of Wales.

Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/jidwuYboon — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

All joking aside, these invitations are true works of art. They were produced by Barnard & Westwood, a London-based fine printing company which specializes in bespoke printing, like die stamping, letterpress, and foil blocking. The company had produced royal wedding invitations since 1985.

According to People.com, the company printed the invites in gold and black, and then burnished to make the paper really shine. Gilding was added around the edges to make the design pop. The emblem on the top of the invitation is that of the Prince of Wales’ three-feathered badge, an emblem which can be traced all the way back to the 14th century and Edward, the Black Prince. (The three feathers are ostrich plumes.) The printers used American ink as a nod to Markle’s nationality.

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

After Barnard & Westwood produced the invitations, a calligraphy artist wrote the names of the guests by hand. The result? An utterly elegant and simple design that is both timeless and modern.

Buzz60, YouTube

Watch the invitations being made below:

A total of 600 guests received an invitation to attend the wedding ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Following the ceremony is a lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall, which is being hosted by none other than Queen Elizabeth II.

Later that evening, 200 very lucky guests have been invited to a wedding reception at the Frogmore House, a elegant residence which has a rich royal history. (It is also the location where Prince Harry and Markle took their engagement photos.) This evening event will be hosted by Prince Charles.

Hmm. I must say, it seems like my invitation to BOTH celebrations have been lost in the mail!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.