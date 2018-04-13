Heinz teases mayo and ketchup mix 'Mayochup'

If you’ve never combined mayo and ketchup to dunk fries, corn dogs and other fried foods into, then you just haven’t lived. Apparently, Heinz totally understands because they sell “Mayochup,” which is — you guessed it! — mayo and ketchup together in one bottle.

According to Delish, the peachy/pink condiment is already available for purchase in the Middle East. The blog Eater noted that a mayo-ketchup mix is already popular in Utah, where it is called “fry sauce,” and also in Puerto Rico. In Argentina, it is called “salsa golf.” Clearly, the Middle East is not the only place where this special blend of mayonnaise and ketchup are popular!

If you want to get your hands on a bottle of Mayochup in America, it’s going to come down to a vote. The U.S. account for Heinz Ketchup tweeted about the vote writing, “Want # mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for ‘yes’ and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans.”

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

So, if you’re dreaming of the day that you see Mayochup in a grocery store near you, cast your “Pass the Heinz Mayochup” vote now! Of course, if Heinz decides not to release this condiment in the U.S., you could always mix the two condiments yourself.

Where do you stand on Mayochup? Cast your vote, and let the world know!

