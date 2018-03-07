Mattel releasing dolls honoring strong women

History is full of amazing and accomplished women and to honor them, Mattel is releasing a new series of dolls, “Inspiring Women.”

Some of the famous women who will get a doll made in their likeness include Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly across the Atlantic Ocean; Mexican artist and feminist activist Frida Kahlo; and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, whose inspiring story was depicted in the movie “Hidden Figures.”

The Mattel website indicates that the dolls will be available for purchase on April 16.

“As a brand that inspires the limitless potential in girls, Barbie will be honoring its largest line up of role models timed to International Women’s Day, because we know that you can’t be what you can’t see,” Lisa McKnight, the senior vice president and general manager of Barbie, said in a press release. “Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything.”

We're proud to share @Barbie's commitment to inspiring girls through this amazing group of female role models in honor of #InternationalWomensDay Join the conversation by sharing your role models using #MoreRoleModels. pic.twitter.com/WqI6GBtOcC — Mattel (@Mattel) March 6, 2018

In addition to the “Inspiring Women” line, Mattel is also honoring 14 modern-day role models through its Shero program. Current prominent women that will get a doll made in their likeness include “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins, United States Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim and Polish journalist Martyna Wojciechowska.

Mattel

These announcements come ahead of International Women’s Day, which is March 8. Both the “Inspiring Women” dolls and and the Shero program are part of Mattel’s commitment to celebrate female role models to inspire more young girls. The company’s Career Dolls are another part of this strategy and give girls an opportunity to explore career paths and learn about the many different professions available to them.

Mattel invites customers to join the conversation surrounding empowering role models for girls by using the hashtag #MoreRoleModels on social media.

Are you excited to buy these new dolls for your kids?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.