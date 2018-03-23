10 matching Easter outfits for the whole family

Easter is almost here, and it’s past time to think about what you’ll be wearing on that festive Sunday.

One of my favorite things about the holiday has always been how it signals the beginning of spring. I used to get fun, outdoor toys from the Easter Bunny, and the holiday always meant a chance to get a new spring dress, usually complete with a bonnet, and sometimes one that would match both my sister and mom.

Matching Easter outfits for the whole family are a great way to debut your spring style, and the photos will provide awesome memories for years to come. If you’re looking for matching ensembles for the family, check out the eight cute options below.

1. Mommy And Me Mini Sundress (PopReal)

Price: Starts at $15.99

This pretty floral dress with bowtie straps comes in adult sizes, as well as in a romper for babies (0 to 3 months and 12 to 18 months) and a coordinating dress for girls. You can find it on Amazon.

2. Brother Sister Matching Easter Outfits (Etsy)

Price: Starts at $45

For a pair of siblings, these coordinating outfits from Etsy seller The Life We Choose are simply precious. Boys will look dapper in a robin’s egg-blue bowtie that coordinates with a matching blue headband with a bow, as well as a blue tutu for girls. The outfits come in a bodysuit for sizes newborn to 12 months and a shirt for sizes 18 to 24 months to 5T.

3. Father And Son Matching Shirts (Etsy)

Price: $91.93 for both

Dad and his little man—or girl for a cute, gender-bending look—will look dashing in these matching gray and yellow shirts, with coordinating bowties. The pop of yellow is perfect for spring! Get them on Etsy from seller MiniMeLook.

4. Extreme Beauty Floral Maxi Dress (Ryleigh Cue)

Price: Starts at $38

This floral maxi dress is so pretty and is made in sizes for both women and little girls. The coral and mint coloring is super springy! Get them online from Ryleigh Cue Clothing.

5. Matching Easter Bunny T-Shirts (Amazon)

Price: $19.99

If you want to go a bit more casual, these matching t-shirts are perfect for an Easter outing. They feature a cute Easter Bunny wearing sunglasses and come in men’s, women’s and youth sizes. The labels can read “Sister Bunny,” “Brother Bunny,” “Mama Bunny,” “Papa Bunny,” “Cousin Bunny,” “Grandpa Bunny” and “Grandma Bunny!” These also come in colors including royal blue, navy blue, gray and black.

6. Natural Linen Brother-Sister Coordinates (Wooden Soldier)

Price: Starts at $54

All the kids can coordinate in these super-cute blue and khaki outfits from The Wooden Soldier Children’s Clothing.

7. Coralee Dress (Bonnie Jean)

Price: Starts at $38

This pink, pleated dress comes in sizes 4 to 20.5 and is sophisticated enough that an older girl won’t mind dressing like her little sister. Get it online from Bonnie Jean.

8. Two-Piece Set With Bow Tie (Carter’s)

Price: Starts at $19.99

Siblings will look super-sharp matching in this navy gingham and teal pant set with a matching bow tie. These Carter’s outfits come in toddler boys’ sizes and baby boys’ sizes and can be found at Target.

9. Mommy & Me Bowknot Decorated Matching Dresses (PopReal)

These mom-and-daughter dresses from PopReal are available at Amazon and have a retro feel. They’re also dressy enough for church or another formal celebration during spring.

10. Rabbit Rider Pajamas (Hanna Andersson)

Price: Starts at $32

Easter pajamas aren’t really a “thing” the same way that Christmas pajamas are, but why not? These matching pajamas for the whole family from Hanna Andersson feature a rabbit riding a bicycle, so they’re perfect for a morning of Easter basket opening!

Will you and your peeps (pun intended) be matching this Easter?

