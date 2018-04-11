'Little Hank' yodels in Walmart

Eleven-year-old Mason Ramsey is known in his local community of Golconda, Illinois, as “Little Hank.” When you hear how smoothly he sings Hank Williams’ song “Lovesick Blues,” you’ll understand exactly how he got his nickname.

Mason was filmed yodeling at his local Walmart in Harrisburg, and the video has since gone viral.

Videos of him singing have garnered millions of views online. Once you give this a listen, you’ll know why:

This isn’t the first time Mason has sang a Hank Williams tune for an audience. You’ll find several videos of performances he’s given in the past online, like this one he gave for a local radio station:

If you’re a fan of Mason’s voice, you may also want to follow his YouTube channel. He’s been singing Williams’ songs since he was just three years old. Here he is singing “This Old Country Church”:

Mason definitely has the voice of a country crooner, and now that millions are tuning in to hear him sing, he’s got the audience he needs to potentially have his singing career really take off!

His recent visit on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” — his first time on an airplane! — will probably help that a lot:

And to think, it all started right there in his local Walmart. Bravo, “Little Hank,” bravo!

