Inside Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber's marriage

In the 1980s, actors Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber were the Hollywood “it” couple. Harmon was named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 1986 and had starred in two of the decade’s hit shows, “St. Elsewhere” and “Moonlighting.” Dawber gained fame as Mindy in the classic sitcom “Mork and Mindy” and also scored her own sitcom called “My Sister Sam.”

The couple wed in a private ceremony in 1987, at the height of their success, and have been together ever since. Being married for 30 years in Hollywood is like a century in the real world!

Despite the tabloid culture that has only grown more intrusive in the three decades since Harmon and Dawber tied the knot, the couple has managed to keep their personal lives largely private.

After 30 Years, Pam Dawber and Mark Harmon Have a Refreshingly Normal Relationship https://t.co/RwGQk2Xw5Q pic.twitter.com/GhvOsErZyi — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) November 22, 2017

“It’s not even a choice,” Harmon told TV Insider. “It’s who we are. We stay home. A lot. I’m not a Twitter guy or a Facebook guy. Our sons aren’t into that either. Pam and I have both made a living in this business, and still, there’s a part of that that’s just not natural.”

Harmon’s star continued to rise in the entertainment industry, and he currently stars on the hit show “NCIS.” For her part, Dawber opted to step away from the entertainment business in order to focus on their family.

“I was in a number-one show. I had my own deal. I got to do Broadway. I got to do musical theater. I got to do cartoon voices,” Dawber told ET Online. “I did everything you can do in this business, and then I had children and it’s like, ‘I’m not going to chase this fame thing.'”

The couple’s children followed in their famous parents’ footsteps. Sean Harmon, 29, is an actor, while his 25-year-old brother, Ty, is a screenwriter.

Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber must be doing something right, because they recently celebrated their 30th anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony in front of friends and family at their California home.

Here’s to many more years of happiness for this cute couple!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.