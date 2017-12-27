Mark Hamill posts tribute to Carrie Fisher

On Dec. 27, 2016, “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. The world mourned, but none more so than her family—and her second family, those who had worked with her to create the legacy that ‘Star Wars’ has become.

To mark the one-year anniversary of her untimely death, her co-star Mark Hamill took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to the late star:

Alongside two photos of he and Fisher together, as well as a drawing that depicted Fisher holding her dog, Gary, and raising her middle finger, he wrote: “No one’s ever really gone… #AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever.”

His quote comes from “The Last Jedi,” and is spoken by his character, Luke Skywalker, to Fisher’s character, Leia Organa.

Shortly after her death, Hamill wrote more in-depth about his friendship and working relationship with Fisher in a piece for the Hollywood Reporter. “I’m grateful that we stayed friends and got to have this second act with the new movies,” he wrote. “I think it was reassuring to her that I was there, the same person, that she could trust me, as critical as we could sometimes be with each other. We ran the gamut over the years, where we were in love with each other, where we hated each other’s guts. ‘I’m not speaking to you, you’re such a judgmental, royal brat!’ We went through it all. It’s like we were a family.”

Fans also took to social media to share their own tributes to Fisher, sharing iconic images, quotes and remembrances.

one year ago today we lost a princess.

we lost a general.

we lost a icon.

we lost leia.

we lost carrie fisher.

may the force be with her. always. pic.twitter.com/uPGoqa8DDW — caity | #carrieonforever (@marveljedi) December 27, 2017

Fellow actor William Shatner also shared a photo of he and Fisher:

Comic book artist Bill Sienkiewicz tweeted a drawing of Fisher as Princess Leia, calling her “Still Our Princess”:

Speaking of talented beautiful badasses… Still Our Princess. #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/8HDO3se5jD — Bill Sienkiewicz (@sinKEVitch) December 27, 2017

Fisher had completed filming on “The Last Jedi” prior to her death. However, she was meant to be the star of the ninth installment in the franchise. Her role in this film was not changed much in editing, so it remains to be seen how her death will be handled in the final film, which will premiere in 2019.

