Mark Hamill gives advice to 'Star Wars' fan

“Star Wars” fans come in all different forms. Women and men, boys and girls. Regardless of gender, many feel the force, and the actor who plays Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill, is a huge supporter of any and all fans of the film series. He proved it when a mom tweeted about her daughter being “scared” to wear a “Star Wars” T-shirt to school. The 7-year-old was afraid she’d be made fun of for liking “boy’s stuff,” but Hamill wasn’t going to stand for that!

The mom, N.J. Simmonds, tweeted, pleading for “Star Wars” fans to reassure her daughter and prove just how cool fans of the films actually are.

“My 7 year old daughter’s crying in bed right now because she wants to wear her Star Wars t-shirt to school but is scared her classmates will laugh because she likes ‘boy stuff’. I’m so sad/angry for her. Please RT and comment so I can show her how awesome girl #StarWars fans are,” the mom wrote.

My 7 year old daughter's crying in bed right now because she wants to wear her Star Wars t-shirt to school but is scared her classmates will laugh because she likes 'boy stuff'. I'm so sad/angry for her. Please RT and comment so I can show her how awesome girl #StarWars fans are. — N.J.Simmonds (@NJSimmondsTPK) March 6, 2018

As you might imagine, the tweets poured in.

Fellow fans sent words of encouragement:

“Tell her: girl Star Wars fans are the coolest,” one fellow fan wrote on Twitter. “Boys’ opinion on how you dress or what you like never, EVER matter.”

Tell her: girl Star Wars fans are the coolest! And be proud of the things you love! Boys’ opinions on how you dress or what you like never, EVER matter. — sydney (@hometownsyd) March 8, 2018

Others shared stories of instances in which their daughters defied gender stereotypes:

“My daughter loves pink but also dressed up as a firefighter for come to school as a superhero day. Hope yours continues to carve her own path,” one supportive parent wrote.

My daughter loves pink but also dressed up as a firefighter for come to school as a superhero day. Hope yours continues to carve her own path! — Simon (@Johnnywas25) March 7, 2018

And yes, even Hamill, a.k.a Luke Skywalker, tweeted the mom:

“Just tell her to feel free to use this gesture if her classmates give her any grief,” the actor tweeted. “‘Boy stuff?’ PLEASE! The Force is, & always will be strong with females here on Earth & in galaxies far, far away.”

Just tell her to feel free to use this gesture if her classmates give her any grief. "Boy stuff"? PLEASE! The Force is, & always will be strong with females here on Earth & in galaxies far, far away.

- mh pic.twitter.com/lAI4AGr0sc — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2018

The mom was blown away by all of the support she received. The tweet was responded to over 8,000 times and shared 50,000 times. She tweeted about her gratitude, especially to Hamill.

“I’m completely overwhelmed by all the love and support from you amazing SW fans,” Simmonds wrote. “She says ‘thank you Luke Skywalker for your message’. She won’t take her t-shirt off now.”

I'm completely overwhelmed by all the love and support from you amazing SW fans. My daughter is totally cool now and very sheltered from the Internet so has no idea what she started. She says 'thank you Luke Skywalker for your message'. She won't take her t-shirt off now — N.J.Simmonds (@NJSimmondsTPK) March 8, 2018

This isn’t the first time Hamill has championed women. He also tweeted his support of all those who dressed up as Princess Leia at the Women’s March, noting that actress Carrie Fisher would be “SO proud.”

Fisher was definitely pro-doing whatever you want and following your dreams, so she probably would have had some advice for this little girl, too.

The Herald Tribune reported that, at a talk for the Mental Health Community Centers, Fisher said, “Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow.”

So the “Star Wars” cast is definitely supportive of everyone recognizing “the force” within themselves—whether that means sporting a “Star Wars” “boy” shirt, honoring Princess Leia as a true role model or speaking your truth.

In everything you do, may the force be with you!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.