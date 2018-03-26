See photos of Maren Morris's Nashville wedding

After getting engaged in July 2017, country music singers Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are now officially married! The couple tied the knot on March 24, and they’ve already posted photos of the big day online for all their fans to see.

The couple has been open with their love story—sharing photos of their engagement and keeping fans in the loop on the days leading up to the wedding—through social media. When they said “I do,” Morris was a beautiful bride in a stunning modern gown, and Hurd made a handsome groom in a striking blue suit. They couldn’t have looked better in their attire, and more importantly, couldn’t have seemed more in love.

My last turn home. A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Mar 25, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

The above shot, which shows their first kiss as man and wife, was shared by Morris on her Instagram account. The Grammy Award-winning artist captioned the photo, “My last turn home,” in reference to a 2014 song the couple co-wrote together for Tim McGraw.

Meanwhile, Hurd shared a black and white photo of he and his new bride:

3•24•18 A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Mar 25, 2018 at 1:19pm PDT

When it was time to pop the question, Hurd had a big surprise for Morris. When he proposed, he sang a song for her called “Diamonds or Twine.” Just a day before they tied the knot, Hurd released the song for the world to hear. You can listen to it below.

Hurd talked about the moment he proposed and also revealed the story behind the special song in a recent interview with SiriusXM. He said he played it for her while they were at his family’s lake house in Michigan.

“We’re sitting on this dock, and I just said, ‘Hey, I got one more thing for you.’ And I pulled out a little speaker,” Hurd said. “It was really kind of a cool moment.”

“When we got closer to this wedding date, I thought it would be a really cool moment to release this song for everybody as a gift to her,” Hurd said. “Maybe it’s something that other people can relate to if they find that somebody that’s there no matter what.”

With such an obviously sweet partner with whom to share her life, it’s no wonder Morris was feeling sentimental leading up to the big day. Just before the wedding day, she wrote on Instagram, “Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days.”

It’s clear that these two have a sweet connection, and now that they’ve officially wed—we couldn’t be happier for them! Congratulations to the happy couple!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.