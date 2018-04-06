Marc Jacobs proposes with flash mob at Chipotle

Marc Jacobs didn’t settle for an ordinary proposal. He wanted to make the moment he popped the question to be unforgettable. Which is why he did it at Chipotle … OK, stick with us here.

While he and boyfriend Charly Defrancesco were eating at the popular chain, the fashion designer surprised Defrancesco with a flash mob before dropping to a knee and asking the big question. I bet Defrancesco didn’t see that coming at the end of a casual night out!

If you think this sounds like an elaborate/incredible proposal scheme—it most certainly was, and there’s video to prove it:

As you can see in the video that Jacobs posted to Instagram this week, the flash mob danced inside the restaurant to Prince’s “Kiss,” and when the song was over, Jacobs dropped to one knee. Defrancesco, who was obviously surprised by the whole thing, said “Yes.” How could you not want to marry the person that set up a flash mob at Chipotle for you, after all?

“THANK YOU everyone for making this happen,” Jacobs wrote on Instagram. He ended the post with a special message to his new fiance: “And to my Ride or Die fiancé @chardefrancesco I LOVE YOU.”

How sweet! People online are loving the idea of a Chipotle proposal—because, Chipotle:

All I can say is… pic.twitter.com/A8qlPSwbwW — BonBon (@aBonPiece) April 5, 2018

Some even called it “proposal goals.”

Here’s to many more nights eating burrito bowls on the couch for these soon-to-be husbands!

