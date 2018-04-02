Mandy Moore climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro

We all have dreams we want to accomplish one day. For some of us, it is losing weight, earning a degree you’ve always wanted or traveling to a different country. For “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore, her life’s dream was to climb the tallest mountain in Africa — and now she has done it.

In an series of Instagram posts, Moore explained that she wanted to ascend Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania since she was 18 years old and the trek was the number one thing on her bucket list.

Calling the climb “one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences” of her life, the 33-year-old actress made her dream come true with her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith and some of her best friends. The actress partnered with the clothing brand Eddie Bauer on her adventure.

Moore explained it took the group nearly eight hours to reach the peak of the mountain, which is 19,341 feet. They began their ascent at 11 p.m. in complete darkness, after a nap and some coffee, and trudged through rain, sleet and snow. Despite wearing warm layers, Moore said everything they had still froze, including water bottles, backpacks and even their eyelashes.

Although the group wasn’t quite prepared for the exhaustion and cold weather they experienced, Moore wrote that she had “never felt more determined to tackle such a physical challenge,” describing the experience as more emotional and overwhelming than she thought it would be.

“Kilimanjaro demands a lot from those who traverse her trails. You have no choice but to show up. And we did,” she wrote. “There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for.”

Congratulations, Mandy! Seeing someone else accomplish one of their life goals, especially such a physically demanding one, is pretty inspiring. Does this make you want to tackle some items on your bucket list?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.