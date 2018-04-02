Mandy Moore climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro
We all have dreams we want to accomplish one day. For some of us, it is losing weight, earning a degree you’ve always wanted or traveling to a different country. For “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore, her life’s dream was to climb the tallest mountain in Africa — and now she has done it.
In an series of Instagram posts, Moore explained that she wanted to ascend Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania since she was 18 years old and the trek was the number one thing on her bucket list.
Calling the climb “one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences” of her life, the 33-year-old actress made her dream come true with her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith and some of her best friends. The actress partnered with the clothing brand Eddie Bauer on her adventure.
I have dreamed the dream of climbing Mt Kilimanjaro since the age of 18. Thanks to @eddiebauer, my partner in this adventure, this past week saw #1 on my bucket list come to fruition and I lived out one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my life with a few of my best friends. There was no reception on the mountain so I’m going to dole out some pics of our trip over the next few days. Stay tuned-it’s worth it! #liveyouradventure #ebcontributer #whyihike #sponsered
Moore explained it took the group nearly eight hours to reach the peak of the mountain, which is 19,341 feet. They began their ascent at 11 p.m. in complete darkness, after a nap and some coffee, and trudged through rain, sleet and snow. Despite wearing warm layers, Moore said everything they had still froze, including water bottles, backpacks and even their eyelashes.
Although the group wasn’t quite prepared for the exhaustion and cold weather they experienced, Moore wrote that she had “never felt more determined to tackle such a physical challenge,” describing the experience as more emotional and overwhelming than she thought it would be.
On the night of our ascent to the summit, we woke up at 11pm (after a few hours of napping) to enjoy a couple of nervous minutes together with a cup of coffee before it was time to gear up in my our warmest layers and start the nearly 8 hour trek to highest point in Africa- 19,341 ft. In total darkness, we took it pole pole (slow slow) and trudged through rain, sleet and snow, where seemingly everything on our person managed to freeze (water bottles, backpacks, our eyelashes, hair, fingers, toes, etc…) Oddly, I’ve never felt more determined to tackle such a physical challenge before and yet the combined elements of exhaustion and extremely cold weather made it much trickier than any of us were prepared for. All of that aside, ultimately reaching the threshold of the true summit was more emotional and overwhelming than I had thought possible. Kilimanjaro demands a lot from those who traverse her trails. You have no choice but to show up. And we did. There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for. #whyihike #liveyouradventure #sponsored
“Kilimanjaro demands a lot from those who traverse her trails. You have no choice but to show up. And we did,” she wrote. “There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for.”
Congratulations, Mandy! Seeing someone else accomplish one of their life goals, especially such a physically demanding one, is pretty inspiring. Does this make you want to tackle some items on your bucket list?
This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.