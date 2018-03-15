Man dressed as Elsa helps police stuck in snow

A real-life Queen Elsa just proved that, when someone’s in need, cold shouldn’t bother you, anyway.

In what might be the funniest good samaritan moment ever, a man dressed like Elsa from the Disney movie “Frozen” dropped everything to help a Boston police vehicle that was stuck in snow.

When a blizzard hammered Boston this week, Jason Triplett, a 37-year-old lawyer, thought it would be hilarious if he dressed like Elsa and roamed the snow-covered streets of the city. According to Buzzfeed, Triplett bought the costume last year in anticipation of a winter storm.

“My friends got a real laugh out of it,” Triplett told Buzzfeed.

But what this Elsa didn’t anticipate was being called to the rescue of Boston police officers. When a police van got stuck outside The Gallows, where Triplett and his friends were drinking, the gallant hero made his way into the storm and, by himself, pushed the vehicle out of the snow.

Luckily, this act of bravery was caught on video by several people at the bar. Otherwise, it may have gone down simply as another piece of Arendelle mythology.

A video taken by Chris Hayes, an onlooker at the bar, was posted to Facebook where it quickly went viral, garnering more than 6 million views since Tuesday. Clearly the sight of a man dressed like a Disney heroine in the midst of a blizzard isn’t the most expected sight. Other patrons can be heard laughing and cheering “Elsa” on in the background.

At one point, someone even shouts, “Let him go!”

The Boston Police Department was thankful to have some help in the stormy weather. Officer James Kenneally told the Boston Globe, “The officers involved were especially grateful for the help and would like to thank the Elsa-impersonator for the assist.”

But Triplett seemed nonplussed by his viral fame. He told People magazine, “Everyone will be over it by noon. But if this is my 15 minutes, I would like to leverage it to meet Adam Rippon.”

So, Adam, do you want to build a snowman?

