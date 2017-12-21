See the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' trailer

We already told you a “Mama Mia” sequel was in the works. But now you’re in for an even bigger treat! The first trailer for “Mama Mia! Here We Go Again” has been released and, as if Meryl Streep and the rest of the original cast returning isn’t enough, you have to see who will be making a cameo!

“Mamma Mia” debuted on the big screen in July 2008 as a film adaptation of the Broadway hit musical, which features songs from 1970s group ABBA. The story revolved around Sophie, a young woman who decided to search for her father so he could walk her down the aisle at her wedding. Of course, there was a long list of ABBA songs to tie the whole thing together.

The original movie brought in more than $600 million, so it’s no surprise the studio figured out a way to create a follow-up.

The new film looks back at how Donna (Meryl Streep) met the three men who could have been Sophie’s father. So we get to see the young Donna (Lily James) and the possible fathers for the first time. It’s chock full of new young stars, but also the original characters, like Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan.

But wait—there’s also a new character you’re not going to want to miss. She makes an appearance in the last few seconds of the trailer. Check it out!

Yup. That’s Cher, alright. And you heard correctly—she’s Sophie’s grandmother! Could it be any more perfect?!

via GIPHY

Oh, and yes, ABBA’s music will of course make a return as well. Original ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus joined the production staff to provide music and lyrics, and serve as executive producers, according to Variety.

For the new film, you can expect ABBA favorites from the original, and there’s also word that songs that didn’t make it in the first time will make an appearance.

via GIPHY

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” hits theaters July 20, 2018.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.