Makeup artist can transform into any celebrity
Madame Tussauds Wax Museum has a long history of carefully crafting celebrity lookalikes. Now, an artist from across the pond has become an internet sensation by transforming into famous faces with only makeup.
Better known as Alexis Stone, Elliot Joseph Rentz is a drag queen and fashion designer-turned-influencer from Manchester, England, renowned for creating incredibly realistic celebrity replicas.
Check out the before and after shots below, as Stone transforms into actress Tilda Swinton.
We used 4ml of Revolax Sub Q, which is a thick filler, that is South Korea's number one selling Dermal Filler!
Stone can easily become Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and even Queen Elizabeth by using cosmetics and contouring techniques to recreate a wide range of famous faces. The photos on Stone’s Instagram account have fans doing double-takes before double tapping with likes.
Stone is a dead ringer for Queen Elizabeth in the snap below. Amazing transformation!
And here’s Stone as a very convincing Charlize Theron.
@charlizeafrica Transformation Link to video in bio Products used; ___ @thecremeshop foundation brush @morphebrushes numerous brushes @zpalette Tomboy, Booskl @__dollbeauty_ Like A Diamond @milanicosmetics Rosa Romantica Blush @urbandecaycosmetics Perversion Mascara @occmakeup Sebastian + Trick lip liner @deckofscarlet Koko Kavari Liner @sammarcelbeauty Angeline Lipstick Wig from www.continentalwigs.com in Carlotta by Belle Madame
This talented makeup artist expertly captures wrinkles, face shape, cheekbones and many other details to transform into everyone from Charlize Theron to Johnny Depp. What’s even more impressive is that Stone is self-taught.
“I started dabbling with makeup as a young teenager and have done drag throughout my teenage years,” Stone told the Daily Mail.
Behind-the-scenes videos from Stone’s YouTube channel are even more impressive because they show time-lapse footage so you can see the face of each celeb take shape right before your eyes. See for yourself with this Jennifer Lawrence transformation. The resemblance is truly uncanny.
Surprisingly, the makeup masterpieces take less than an hour to finish and all those posted are first attempts. Wow!
While the range of faces Stone mimics vary, they are often A-listers known for their own striking good looks such as Kim Kardashian, Dita Von Teese and Cher. Check out pics of Stone as all three of those brunette beauties below:
@kimkardashian Transformation Link to video in bio Products used; ___ @morphebrushes sponge + brushes @kryolanofficial TV paint stick 9w + white @anastasiabeverlyhills contour palette @__dollbeauty_ Shine Bright @milanicosmeticsuk Bellissimo Bronze @morphebrushes x @jaclynhill palette @occmakeup Sebastian @deckofscarlet Koko Kavari Liner @ttd_eye brown contacts use code THEALEXISSTONE for % off @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty Girlfriend Lipstick @thecremeshop lash curlers @urbandecaycosmetics Perversion Mascara @__dollbeauty_ Kady eyelashes @makeupbymario
@cher transformation now Online Link in bio Products used; ___ @ttdeyeofficial queen chocolate Contacts. thealexisstone for 10% OFF! @kryolanofficial TV paint stick 4W 070 7W @maccosmetics pressed powder @zpalette booskl + tomboy @morphebrushes x @jaclynhill Palette @deckofscarlet koko Kavari Liner @morphebrushes sponge + brushes @__dollbeauty_ Shine Bright @milanicosmetics Bellissimo Bronze @_urban_decay_uk_ Mascara @__dollbeauty_ CHER @sammarcelbeauty Claudine liquid lipstick @wigsupnorth black wig New cheeks by @thelipking @jordanjamesparke
On the other hand, some replicas skew more controversial, like this one of bad boy model Jeremy Meeks.
@jmeeksofficial transformation now online NEW VIDEO ONLINE! LINK IN BIO Products used; ___ @ttdeyeofficial contacts in Polar Lights use THEALEXISSTONE for $ off! @dermacol foundation @thecremeshop foundation brush @kryolanuk TV paint stick 4W 070 @morphebrushes sponge + brushes @zpalette booski + tomboy Unum collection eyeshadows @occmakeup lip pencils in feathered + trick @deckofscarlet Liquid eyeliner Koko Kavari ___ I used the same shade of foundation I used for my Gigi Gorgeous, Kim K, Glenn Close, Celine Dion, Goldie Hawn and Donatello transformations.
Stone’s fanbase continues to grow, with more than 340,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 50,000 subscribers on YouTube. Stone is even represented by BMA Models—proving that perhaps all it takes to be a celebrity is to look like one!
