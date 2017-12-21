Makeup artist can transform into any celebrity

Madame Tussauds Wax Museum has a long history of carefully crafting celebrity lookalikes. Now, an artist from across the pond has become an internet sensation by transforming into famous faces with only makeup.

Better known as Alexis Stone, Elliot Joseph Rentz is a drag queen and fashion designer-turned-influencer from Manchester, England, renowned for creating incredibly realistic celebrity replicas.

Check out the before and after shots below, as Stone transforms into actress Tilda Swinton.

Stone can easily become Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and even Queen Elizabeth by using cosmetics and contouring techniques to recreate a wide range of famous faces. The photos on Stone’s Instagram account have fans doing double-takes before double tapping with likes.

Stone is a dead ringer for Queen Elizabeth in the snap below. Amazing transformation!

And here’s Stone as a very convincing Charlize Theron.

This talented makeup artist expertly captures wrinkles, face shape, cheekbones and many other details to transform into everyone from Charlize Theron to Johnny Depp. What’s even more impressive is that Stone is self-taught.

“I started dabbling with makeup as a young teenager and have done drag throughout my teenage years,” Stone told the Daily Mail.

Behind-the-scenes videos from Stone’s YouTube channel are even more impressive because they show time-lapse footage so you can see the face of each celeb take shape right before your eyes. See for yourself with this Jennifer Lawrence transformation. The resemblance is truly uncanny.

Surprisingly, the makeup masterpieces take less than an hour to finish and all those posted are first attempts. Wow!

While the range of faces Stone mimics vary, they are often A-listers known for their own striking good looks such as Kim Kardashian, Dita Von Teese and Cher. Check out pics of Stone as all three of those brunette beauties below:

On the other hand, some replicas skew more controversial, like this one of bad boy model Jeremy Meeks.

Stone’s fanbase continues to grow, with more than 340,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 50,000 subscribers on YouTube. Stone is even represented by BMA Models—proving that perhaps all it takes to be a celebrity is to look like one!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.