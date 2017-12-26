How to make your own natural lip scrub

Winter is coming. Which means it’s time to amp up your beauty arsenal to combat the harsh months ahead.

The cold temperatures can wreak havoc on skin, leaving it dry and dull. So exfoliating to remove dry, dead skin is a must, and this includes the often-missed lips. That’s where lip scrubs come in. Lip scrubs gently slough off flaky areas and nourish the new layers. They are the cure for dry, chapped lips and perfect for these plummeting temperatures.

If you’re not willing to shell out as much as $30 or more for a lip scrub, you can easily make one at home using ingredients you already have in your kitchen. Basic recipes for lip scrubs includes a nourishing oil, an exfoliant and a fragrant botanical. For example, coconut oil offers top-notch hydration. Coarse sugar, pink salt and brown sugar provide just the right texture for exfoliating delicate lips. And orange oil, cinnamon and lavender oil can make your scrub smell divine while also offering additional beauty benefits. In fact, cinnamon helps plump lips and lavender is ultra-calming and purifying.

What easy lip scrub recipes could you try yourself?

Lavender Vanilla

Combine 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, 2 tablespoons of coarse sugar, 1 teaspoon of lavender flakes, 3 drops of lavender oil and seeds from one vanilla bean in a bowl and whisk.

Lemon Ginger

Combine 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, 2 tablespoons of pink salt, 3 drops of lemon oil, 1 teaspoon of ginger zest and 1 tablespoon of lemon zest in a bowl. Whisk the mixture.

Orange Cinnamon

Add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 3 drops of orange oil and 1 tablespoon of orange zest to a bowl. Whisk until combined.

Check out these recipes in action in the video below:

