How to make glitter Easter eggs

Coloring Easter eggs is one of the most fun and creative traditions of the spring holiday. And while the traditional way of colored pellets and vinegar make for some lovely eggs, why not try something with a little more pizzazz and sparkle? And nothing adds sparkle more than glitter.

Glitter Easter eggs are easier to make than you think. And for those of you who are terrified of making anything with glitter because of the mess factor, we totally understand. But the numerous DIY tutorials we found have us feeling confident that these gorgeous creations can be made easily, and without making your house look like a glitter bomb went off.

Adobe

Full-On Glitter Easter Eggs

There are many techniques for decorating your glitter Easter eggs, and we’ve gathered a few of the best tutorials to help your final project look professional.

Emilie Lefler posted a fantastic step-by-step video on YouTube. The best part of this project is how it requires only six items for amazing results:

plastic Easter eggs

Mod Podge (glossy)

clear acrylic gloss spray paint

extra fine glitter

paper

foam brush

That’s all you need to get started. Well, the supplies and her helpful video, of course:

If you prefer a photo guide for your DIY projects, head over to Two Sisters Crafting to get a different take on designing and creating gorgeous glitter eggs. We love the detail they put into their photos, which show every step (and prove that glitter and glue doesn’t necessarily mean a huge mess to clean up!)

Two Sisters Crafting

And then there’s Martha Stewart, who is the master of all things crafty and decorative. So of course she has her own way of making glitter Easter eggs. Her process is a little more complicated; it involves carefully blowing out egg yolks and then rinsing the inside of the eggs before the decorating stage.

You can get the full supply list and step-by-step instructions by visiting Martha Stewart’s official website. Stewart and her glittery Easter eggs have also been featured in this video with Rosie O’Donnell:

Just A Touch Of Glitter

What if you only want to cover part of your eggs in glitter? Is that possible?

A crafter known as The Berryholic made these elegant, yet still sparkly, eggs with a little acrylic paint, Mod Podge, craft clue, glitter and a paint brush. In her short and easy YouTube video, she demonstrates her technique and makes it look like something anyone can do:

Have a sparkling Easter, and happy decorating!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.